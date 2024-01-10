Asawin_Klabma

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'm going to show you why I want to be an investor in Lifco (OTCPK:LFCBY), but why I am, up to this point, not invested and won't invest until the price drops to a certain point. Lifco is probably one of the more interesting industrial conglomerates in all of Scandinavia, and its stock market performance is close to 900% in RoR in a relatively short amount of time - less than 20 years. Those who have invested long-term in the business have done very well for themselves.

Let's look at what we have going for us here, and at what price we can consider investing in the company.

This is my very first coverage article on Lifco AB, and as far as I can tell, it's one of the first articles on the company on the entire site. Lifco is in a relatively undercovered state here on Seeking Alpha, and I mean to try and change this going forward.

Presenting Lifco and its operational upside

Lifco is what is known, in the industry as a "serial acquirer" of businesses, in this case, industrial businesses. The company has made history and a career out of acquiring, developing, and perfecting specific sub-segments of the industrial sector - and given its operational performance and history, is very good at what they do.

Specifically, Lifco focuses on Dental technology, Demolition/Tools, and Systems solutions, with the following specifics.

Lifco IR (Lifco IR)

As you can see, the company manages upward of 24B SEK worth of sales and manages to squeeze over 20% EBITDA margins from those sales - which is quite an achievement for this sector. Lifco has a number of reasons that make it, as I believe it, one of the best managers of companies (provided the acquired companies are good) out there.

First Lifco almost never sells any company. This would be the approach I myself would take if I were to run a conglomerate like that. Investments should be done to partake in a growth story - divestments shouldn't (almost never) happen.

Furthermore, Lifco doesn't stick its fingers in too far. They find companies that are already qualitative and well-run, and they don't change the business all that much, typically. All management decisions are still local, there are no forced synergies or integrations, and the company has never physically moved a business. This goes a long way to allaying the fears of many companies have with the prospect of being acquired. Oftentimes, acquiring businesses will tell the companies that they're not there to change what a company does, only to turn around and do exactly that as soon as the deal is through.

Lifco is, and has been, different during its operating history.

The company isn't interested in explosive profit growth based on big shake-outs. It looks for stable growth of profits. Here too, I can empathize in a very big way. This style of management and goals is exactly what I myself am looking for.

This is also reflected in the company's tenure and employees. Very few employees of Lifco leave, and the company's culture is based on minimizing bureaucracy, in a decentralized profit-oriented culture, promoting motivated, result-driven managers, and focusing on customers with potential for sustainable growth, rather than slightly ideas and castles in the air. The focus is cash flow, something Warren Buffett himself would be proud of.

Take a look at examples of the company's organic growth here.

Lifco IR (Lifco IR)

The company's geographical footprint is diverse. 29% of total sales are in Sweden and Germany, with a total of around 75% from Europe in total, 11% NA and some 8% from Asia and Australia. Diverse, but with a clear European and central-European focus.

Lifco has chosen very clear focus areas. Dental, while the smallest in terms of EBITA, is also in my view one of the most appealing because the company has a very solid position in terms of the distribution market and an almost-never-interrupted growth story since the company's IPO in -06.

Lifco IR (Lifco IR)

The other segments, as can be understood, are somewhat more lumpy in their P&L compositions, but not by much, surprisingly enough. What's surprising is that no segment, ever, has been annually EBITA negative, not even during the worst of GFC.

The company's operational approach and strategy necessitate a decent amount of maintenance and operational CapEx, but above all, most of its capital goes to keeping the balance sheet in tip-top shape and paying for acquisitions to grow the business further. A full 2% of total sales, at times, goes to M&A's, which does not sound like much, but is actually a significant amount on an annual basis when you consider that many companies do not manage much more than 2-4% net margin.

Here's an example overview of the companies that Lifco bought during 2006-2012.

Lifco IR (Lifco IR)

This is the sort of company where I wish that I had already been investing back in that time - unfortunately, back then I was barely 19 years old and could count my investable funds by opening the change compartment in my wallet.

A serial acquirer like Lifco that finds "its place", and works within its area of expertise and does so well, is a great and beautiful thing to invest in. One of the primary drawbacks to this company is the fact that the yield is so meager. Less than 1%. Less even than 0.8% at this time. Yield is not the reason you buy this - the history proves to you that this company will likely never focus on yield or dividends, or making you rich by giving you a high payout. That would attract the wrong sort of investor, in their mind. It's a similar mindset, I expect, to Buffett and Berkshire (BRK.A), though these shares do not have a nominal high price.

These sorts of companies, as of yet, unfortunately, do not represent a high positional stake in my portfolio. It's likely something that's subject to change over the next few years, as I further develop my portfolio. The yield focus is likely to go down, with instead my focus on trying to find the best deals, regardless of yield, as long as I'm still "paid" enough by solid dividend-paying companies to cover any and all expenses and costs I may incur. My current portfolio YoC, for instance, is far lower than it was only 5 years ago, and I no longer have "Minimum" yields for my investments.

Lifco is a market leader. It has one of the highest gross, operating and net margins in the entire sector, meaning in the conglomerates industry it's above the 85th percentile in every single one of these metrics. It also has a 14x+ interest coverage and has over 0.15x cash to debt. The company has an unerring profitability record. The worst thing that can be said about it fundamentally is that its assets grow faster than the company's pace of revenues, but this is not a strange thing given its business model - there's some lag here typically when we look at businesses like these.

From a profitability perspective, this company hits all the "boxes" we want to see. (Source: GuruFocus).

So what is the risk with a serial acquirer like this?

Risks & Upside for Lifco

Because of the low yield, if you purchase a company like Lifco at a premium valuation, you're putting yourself in a place where the short to medium-term rates of return may go negative or fairly low. I view there being few operational risks to Lifco. The company has shown time and time again that it knows how to "size" its M&As so that the bite-sized moves don't stress the company's operations or fundamentals. Even if one or five of them were to be unsuccessful, the majority of the company's operations would still be chugging along fine.

So, most of the risk here is definitely valuation.

The upside you can see that if you're a long-term holder and you manage to score a respectable amount of shares at a good valuation, you can see 15-20% annualized rates of return here. And over time, as the company has before, you can outperform with 800%+ RoR in 13-14 years, despite recessions and the like, making you a very successful long-term investor.

Let's look to the valuation here.

Lifco - The valuation is not attractive

Lifco trades under the native ticker LIFCO-B on the Stockholm stock market, typically and on average managing a 25-29x P/E valuation, and currently managing a 28.2x. When taking into account, however, the company's premium during the years of 2020-2022 and remove this, it's closer to 24x. Prior to 20219, the company rarely went above 19-20x P/E.

This means that even if we were to estimate the company at 30x, the company manages only an annualized RoR of less than 5% to such a massive premium.

F.A.S.T graphs Lifco upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Very few analysts follow Lifco, so the average target for the company's price is between 245 and 255 here, with one of the analysts still considering the company a "BUY" here. I would consider this much too expensive for the company given the growth that's reasonable to expect here. Even with the quality that the company offers us here, I don't see this as being valued "right" to where we can get a solid upside.

A good valuation where I would say that you could see a market-beating RoR if the company were to outperform, would be at the highest point, at 175 SEK/share for the native here.

This comes to around 22x normalized - and I could, on the upside, see my way to accepting a PT of around 28x, because the company has managed this before. But in order to get that upside, you can't actually invest at 28x, because then the low yield will almost guarantee you some sub-par returns.

So while I'd love to own this company at a good price, that price is not something we've seen for a while - and I'd be careful buying the company at anything above 200 SEK if you want a market-beating outperformance from Lifco.

In an investment like this, a lot of it has to do with your purchase price. The current purchase price is far too high.

Here is my initial thesis on Lifco.

Thesis

Lifco is a market-leading industrial conglomerate with attractive companies in several key sub-sectors. The company is well-managed, with a good history and a good long-term upside.

I view operational risks as very low/nonexistent to this company. Far more relevant, I view the company's valuation as the main deciding factor as to why you should be investing, or not investing, in the company.

At the current price, I view Lifco a "HOLD", and very likely to result in sub-par returns if you were to invest at this time.

I would give Lifco a price target of no higher than 175 SEK/share.

Remember, I'm all about :1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.