Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orchid Island Capital: Another Heavy Leverage, High Yield REIT

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
478 Followers

Summary

  • Orchid Island Capital is a high-yield mortgage REIT that leverages mortgage-backed securities to offer attractive dividends.
  • The company faces risks from high interest rates and prepayment of mortgage-backed securities.
  • Despite challenges, Orchid Island has maintained a strong payout and is poised for a rebound with a sub-1 price/book value and a yield of 16.6%.
Dendrobium orchid flowers and plants

Poetra RH/iStock via Getty Images

High yield REITs are one of my favorite things. It wasn’t so long ago I was singing the praises of ARMOUR Residential, for both its double-digit yield and its management of high leverage. Today I’m going to be again looking at

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
478 Followers
Jason Ditz is the Senior Editor for Antiwar.com. He has 20 years of experience in foreign policy research and his work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Yesterday, 9:16 PM
Comments (1.87K)
Another dangerous name within the agency mREITs sector, with similar "brilliant" management team as ARR's, and a stellar record in dividend slashing and share dilutions, I would avoid this all I can just like ARR.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ORC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.