Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ResMed: Putting GLP-1 Myths To Sleep

Jan. 10, 2024 10:09 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD) Stock
Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
165 Followers

Summary

  • ResMed, a leader in digital health with over 22.5 million cloud-connected devices sold, excels in treating respiratory disorders like sleep apnea, impacting over 1 billion globally.
  • Recent data from ResMed challenges the misconception that GLP-1 obesity drugs would diminish the demand for sleep apnea treatments.
  • Despite financial setbacks in Q1 2024, including a 10% share price drop and decreased gross margin, ResMed's broad market potential remains strong.
  • Challenges such as product recalls, leadership changes, and cost pressures have influenced investor sentiment and require careful monitoring of future earnings.
  • Investors should watch for ResMed's response to recent challenges and opportunities in the expanding market of sleep apnea treatment in upcoming earnings.
3d rendering of cozy bed over fluffy clouds at night

BrilliantEye/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is a global leader in the digital health sector, distinguished by its extensive range of cloud-connected medical devices. The company has achieved a significant presence in the medical device market, with over 22.5 million cloud-connectable units sold in

This article was written by

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
165 Followers
I have professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management at a large U.S. bank and an MBA in finance. Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. My insights stem from research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.