MDU Resources Group: Spinoff Could Lead To Positive Margin Improvements

Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • MDU Resources Group Inc has seen solid growth in its top line, with a 5.4% CAGR over the last decade.
  • The company's net income has increased by 85% YoY, reaching $78 million or $0.38 per share.
  • MDU is diversifying its business and spinning off its construction services segment, which could lead to higher margins and growth opportunities.

Investment Rundown

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) has been able to diversify its business and over the last decade, it has meant a quite solid 5.4% CAGR for the top line. Over the past few years, the top line has started

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Yesterday, 10:43 PM
The material revenue generated by the discontinued segments will be lost once divested, and I question that the CAPEX investments in the retained segments will fill that hole and grow by 5-6% above current base. I hope you are correct, but I fail to understand how this adds up?
