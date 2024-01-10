Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crescent Capital: This BDC's Dividend Is Getting More Risky (Rating Downgrade)

On the Pulse
Summary

  • Crescent Capital BDC's growth potential may be hindered by headwinds in the BDC sector due to interest rates.
  • The merger with First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC emphasized the floating-rate focus, which is less advantageous in a falling-rate environment.
  • The central bank's plan to lower short-term interest rates in 2024 could impact Crescent Capital's ability to achieve positive net investment income growth.
Gears as a symbol of a working business system. A business owner hires an employee. 3d render

ADragan/iStock via Getty Images

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) is a well-managed business development company, but headwinds to the BDC sector with respect to interest rates could hurt the company’s growth potential as it focused heavily on the creation of a floating-rate investment portfolio.

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

B
Be A Man
Yesterday, 10:44 PM
BDCs should first be evaluated on their Nii and dividend coverage as they are first an income investment. An uncertain and slow decrease in interest rates will not affect many BDCs base dividend. Nav valuation is a secondary consideration.
