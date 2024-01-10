Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Modine Manufacturing: Accelerating Trajectory With Further Upside

Jan. 10, 2024 11:04 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • Modine Manufacturing’s revenue has grown well at a CAGR of +5% during the last decade, but the real accomplishment is its EBITDA development of +10%.
  • Management has executed a revitalization strategy, which involves the implementation of the 80/20 approach and the transition of its offering to more complex services.
  • Management is forecasting HSD growth alongside margin improvement, allowing for growing distributions, international expansion, and opportunistic M&A.
  • MOD spent much of the last decade being heavily undervalued. This is no longer the case, but we still see value due to the scope for greater shareholder returns.

Mother and son at home using a smart thermostat

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • MOD is likely in the early stages of a significant upswing, underpinned by industry tailwinds and a successful business model transition. We believe this will drive shareholder value, following a period

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.81K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.