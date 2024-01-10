Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Johnson & Johnson's Acquisition Of Ambrx Biopharma: Hold Through It

Jan. 10, 2024 11:19 PM ETAmbrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) StockJNJ
Summary

  • Ambrx Biopharma is a biotech company with an advanced approach to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology.
  • Their proprietary platform for expanded genetic code technology creates ADCs for prostate and breast cancer treatment.
  • The recent acquisition announcement by Johnson & Johnson shifted AMAM's investment profile to an M&A arbitrage play.
  • I believe the stock is a "hold" because it trades at a negligible discount to the proposed acquisition price.
  • However, I reckon the stage is set for a potential hike in the acquisition price, though that ventures into highly speculative territory.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) stands out among biotech companies due to its advanced approach to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) applied to oncology. AMAM's proprietary platform for expanded genetic code technology creates ADCs such as ARX517, which targets prostate cancer cells, and ARX788, which aims to treat

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
295 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

