UNG: High Risk, High Reward In The Natural Gas Space

The United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) is an exchange-traded fund. The vehicle aims to track the percentage movements of natural gas prices via futures. As per its literature:

The investment objective of UNG is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' net NAV to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the Benchmark Futures Contract, less UNG's expenses. The Benchmark is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the NYMEX. If the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, the Benchmark will be the next month contract to expire. The natural gas contract is natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana.

The fund thus tracks a commodity via futures and does not represent a portfolio of operating companies. Direct commodities investing is an extremely volatile, speculative field. A picture is worth a thousand words, so let us have a look at how a $10,000 investment from 2007 in this fund would have fared:

Performance (Fund Website)

In our opinion, the direct buy-and-hold investment in one commodity is not advisable for a retail investor, with individuals much better served to use aggregators such as PDBC or COM, which we covered here and here.

UNG is NOT a buy-and-hold fund for a retail investor, but a highly speculative tool. Just like with any speculative investment, however, UNG can produce outsized gains if timing is achieved.

In this article, we are going to have a look at UNG's construction, its benefits and risks, as well as frame it in today's environment.

Natural gas has been on a roller-coaster in the past year

Let us have a look at how UNG has done in the past year:

UNG is down -51% in the past year, tracking Henry Hub prices, but it is subject to extreme volatility. While we saw the bulk of the down move at the beginning of 2023, natural gas also experienced a significant downdraft in November/December 2023 based on higher-than-expected oil and gas production (gas is a by-product for many oil E&Ps) as well as milder winter conditions. However, based on the current arctic weather in the U.S. it has rallied almost +25% since its December lows:

Any security with such volatility is not advisable for a retail investor, since it falls in the speculative tools category rather than buy-and-hold investments. Utilizing the 'Risk' tab on the Seeking Alpha platform gives us a sense of the figures posted by this ETF:

Risk (Seeking Alpha)

The fund has a 52.81 standard deviation and an annualized volatility exceeding 57%.

Composition - tracking the near month futures contract

As per its definition, the fund will aim to hold the near month futures contract:

Holdings (Fund Website)

As we can see from its holdings as of January 9, most of the fund exposure is concentrated in the February 2024 natural gas futures contract. The vehicle also has two TRS facilities, one with Macquarie, and one with Societe Generale. TRS is short for Total Return Swap, and it represents a derivative.

After the Covid crash, we saw many oil funds move to a structure where they have a laddered approach with their futures contracts to avoid delivery issues:

As billions of people around the globe stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut. Traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday with no place to put the crude, but the June WTI contract settled at a much higher level of $20.43 a barrel.

Many traders were using WTI futures as a speculative or non-delivery hedging tool and were caught out when trying to roll into the next contract.

The pyramid of risk in the natural gas space

For a retail investor looking at the natural gas space, we find it important to slice up the risk per investment instrument:

Investment Choices (Author)

UNG sits at the top as a fund focused on natural gas futures. E&P producers come next, with each operating company having its own intrinsic risk based on the hedge percentage and health of the balance sheet. The least risky investment in the space is via natural gas pipelines since the transportation business is a necessity irrespective of the natural gas price. We recently covered NTG (NTG: Despite The Fall In Natural Gas Prices, This CEF Is A Buy) and FCG (FCG: Buy The Bottom In Natural Gas Prices) with buy ratings.

We feel a dividend-seeking investor is best served by the pipeline space, while deep-dive equity investors can look at individual E&Ps which are amply covered on the platform. The speculative space is represented by UNG, and we feel retail should only trade here with tight stop-losses and with the clear understanding this is not a buy-and-hold investment.

Recent range in natural gas prices

After falling in early 2023, natural gas prices have rebounded off their long-term support at $2/MMbtu:

Henry Hub (TradingView)

On the back of colder-than-expected weather currently, in the U.S., they have rebounded towards $3/MMbtu, going through the top of the Bollinger Band and probably going for a consolidation/reversal move next.

If we look at UNG's range, it has a very well-established $6-8/share pattern:

Range (Seeking Alpha)

The breakdown in December was a buying opportunity, with the ETF now reverting back to its 1-year range.

We are of the opinion that there will be an oversupply of natural gas in 2024, coupled with weak demand, which will keep UNG range-bound. In our mind the best way to trade this speculative tool is to wait for quantifiable break-downs below $6/share to buy, or break-outs above $8/share to sell.

In a perverse way, a higher oil production also equates to a higher natural gas production, with many oil E&Ps becoming more 'gassy' as fields degrade and having 40% or more of their production in the form of natural gas rather than oil.

It is important to reiterate that UNG is to be traded with very tight risk limits and defined outcome periods in mind. This is not an instrument that should be held for months on end, and in our opinion should have tight stop losses and defined targets. While traditional buy-and-hold investors can ride their winners, it is not the case here.

Conclusion

Natural gas prices have been on a wild ride as of late, with the commodity up more than +10% on January 9th. UNG is an exchange-traded fund that offers investors exposure to the space via futures contracts. The vehicle is not a buy-and-hold investment, but a highly speculative tool. The fund has extremely high annualized volatility and standard deviation, with natural gas considered a black widow by many in the investment community. We are of the opinion that natural gas prices will be range-bound in 2024, with an oversupply from oil E&P production and demand not soaking up the excedent. While the fund has rallied tremendously in the past two weeks on the back of colder-than-expected weather in the U.S., we expect it to fluctuate in a $6-$8/share range.