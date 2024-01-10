Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UNG: High Risk, High Reward In The Natural Gas Space

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.14K Followers

Summary

  • United States Natural Gas Fund is a highly speculative tool that tracks natural gas prices through futures contracts.
  • UNG has experienced extreme volatility, with a 51% decline in the past year but a recent rally of 25%.
  • Natural gas prices are expected to be range-bound in 2024 due to oversupply and weak demand.
  • The fund represents an interesting tool for a speculative investor and is not a suitable instrument for a buy-and-hold strategy.

Electrician Technical operator worker hardhat blue work helmet Engineering. engineer woman hand holding Blue hard hat. Electrician woman worker oil petro industry safety at work blue worker helmet.

howtogoto/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) is an exchange-traded fund. The vehicle aims to track the percentage movements of natural gas prices via futures. As per its literature:

The investment objective of UNG is

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.14K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.