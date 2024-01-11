Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uranium Miners Breaking Out (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 11, 2024 12:33 AM ETURA, SRUUF, CCJ, PALAF, CCO:CA, U.U:CA, U.UN:CA
The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Uranium miners broke out higher after a 3-month consolidation, potentially signaling a return of upside momentum.
  • Spot uranium prices have surged to 2007 levels and have taken out 2011 highs linked to the negative Fukushima nuclear accident.
  • The Global Uranium ETF is still -80% below its 2011 highs. The large divergence between spot uranium prices and URA is an opportunity to buy into the latter.
Fuel

Liens

Uranium miners broke out higher as a sector yesterday (9 January). They have been consolidating for close to 3 months, and this breakout could see a return of momentum which made it one of the top-performing sectors in 2023.

Given

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.17K Followers
Listen to your heart. You will understand why later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PALAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URA--
Global X Uranium ETF
SRUUF--
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust - Unit
CCJ--
Cameco Corporation
PALAF--
Paladin Energy Ltd
CCO:CA--
Cameco Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.