Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's AWS Is Its Megapack Business

Jan. 11, 2024 8:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock9 Comments
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • To address any potential confusion immediately, by Tesla's AWS, I mean that Tesla's EV business is to Amazon's book business as Tesla's Megapack business is to Amazon's AWS business.
  • With that out of the way, it's worth noting that the most vexing issue that has faced the alternative energy movement has been storage of energy generated from alternative sources.
  • It's been a painfully difficult problem; however, Tesla Megapack has, to at least some degree, solved the problem of utility-scale energy storage with its commercially viable and profitable Megapack platform.
  • With this in mind, I believe Tesla Megapack will achieve the quite lofty 1.5K GWh goal that CEO Elon Musk has set for the business in the decade ahead.
  • Today, I will illustrate how large Tesla's Megapack business could become should it achieve 1K and 1.5K GWh annual deployment.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beating the Market: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Modern Tesla supercharger at night near Stockholm. Sweden.

MariusLtu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Exploring The Analogy

This is the second installment in a three part series that illustrates, in my estimation, that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the most asymmetric long term-opportunities among megacap stocks.

I published the

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.95K Followers

Louis Stevens offers a proprietary approach to equity (stock) investing.

Employing his Four Foundational Investment Frameworks, Louis purchases industry-leading businesses that possess mountainous cash hoards, robust free cash flow generation, long runways for growth, and quality company cultures.

Here is a snapshot of the performance of the companies selected using these frameworks: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Whether you're just getting started or are an analyst at a hedge fund, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

Durwood Dugger profile picture
Durwood Dugger
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (4.47K)
I think the author and most Tesla fans would do themselves a favor to read a little more about Battery Energy Storage Systems market players and particularly Tesla's respective lower position in this highly competitive commodity product market place.

While everyone agrees that BESS markets will grow rapidly in the next decade, few understand the level of competition for those markets and wherein Tesla is not a top player. Tesla assembles cells and mates them with their battery management software in battery packs for EVs and power storage. They buy most of these cells from suppliers that are also their competitors in the same BESS and EV market place.. This is far from ideal position for Tesla and or in comparison to the more integrated positions of its larger and major BESS competitors.

markets.businessinsider.com/...

markets.businessinsider.com/...

finance.yahoo.com/...

The Tesla niche market EV producer company that early Tesla investors made good money in - factually no longer exists. Tesla is now a commodity product producer with scores of competitors in every market it serves - EVs, energy, software, etc. EVs and the battery systems that run them are both commodity products and with the same thin margins characteristic of almost if not all commodity products. BESS systems like Megapacks are similarly just as commoditized as EVs have become in recent years - if not more so.

It isn't that Tesla isn't economically viable currently in its competition in EV and BESS markets, it's the attrition in typical commodity market development that is the problem for its recent investors. The problem is that Tesla investors today still expect the returns that Tesla produced as hot niche market first mover from years ago. Any review of Tesla stock values and margins in recent years will show how this expectation is not reality. New Tesla high growth/high margin investor expectations - are in for a rude awakening as the find Tesla is now a mass EV mfg. with growing international competition in the global commodity automotive markets in which it has limited supply chain integration.

Clearly the technology moat that Tesla has claimed in both EVs and or energy products - hasn't slowed competition in EVs, energy storage, or even FDS. Perhaps it has delayed it in EV Charger networks, though that seems more temporary than durable long term.

Tesla's growing competitive position in BESS commodity markets shows no signs of yielding anything beyond commodity margins to Tesla's bottom lines - ever - because Tesla is a commodity market player forced to follow classic commodity market economics.
Investor since ‘73 profile picture
Investor since ‘73
Today, 9:37 AM
Comments (7.05K)
I agree with the author’s point about energy storage, specifically the Megapack being a huge % of Tesla profits and that it will be the impetus for future gains in the stock’s price. By my calculations, it seems likely that those profits will equate to sales of about an additional 800,000 vehicles per year.

I remain less optimistic about the contribution of FSD, because it’s simply way too expensive to hope for very many Tesla owners to seriously consider. A prerequisite for the $12,000 purchase, which is showing as $15,000 on my app just now is advanced autopilot, which is shown as $9,000 on my app this morning. I thought it was $6,000 and can’t explain why the price differences. Either way, these upgrades are incredibly expensive and I doubt they will ever be purchased by more than a small percentage of Tesla owners.

I believe that this is a good time to establish a position with a 2 year horizon. I will add to my full position on any hysterical downturns because of the Megapacks, but more importantly, because the Semi will be going into full production and it will dominate that sector. The people’s EV, still known as the $25,000 Model 2 will enter production. CT production will have ramped up and begin to contribute to the bottom line too. Sales of energy from the Supercharger network will become significant. Insurance premiums will also become a contributor, as 25%+ of all Teslas are insured by Tesla, my policy saves me $50/month.

So many income streams aside from vehicle sales make this a true growth story.
k
k1angky
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.59K)
Which stationery storage industry reporting services, newsletters, journals, etc. do you subscribe to and read regularly?
howarddork profile picture
howarddork
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (1.96K)
Why would repackaging things made by others ever be a high margin business? Where's the moat?
Solar Investing profile picture
Solar Investing
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (1.65K)
The battery business is thriving: Everything from the minute ones in my hearing aids, to EcoFlows for the house, to EVs, to utility scale megapacks.

And all can be powered with the sun!

Other than the solar industry I can think of no better business to be in!
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (10.53K)
Stock is in a clear down channel.
Disruptive Investment Ideas profile picture
Disruptive Investment Ideas
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (39)
Grid scale energy storage will not work with lithium. These batteries can discharge electricity for maximum 4 hours, before lifespan and heat generation make it impossible to use. Where I live, intermittency periods are around 8 hours. That should be a deal breaker.
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (4.77K)
@Disruptive Investment Ideas Yes, this has been the issue that has historically prevented a utility scale storage product from working commercially.

As I noted, Megapack is not perfect but it does represent a commercially viable utility scale storage product that’s being adopted and could evolve over time.
thucydides123 profile picture
thucydides123
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (529)
Megabuck is an interesting AWS-like feature. And/or charging and/or Dojo?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.