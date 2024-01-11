Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Telephone and Data Systems Preferred Is Offering A 9.7% Dividend But Remains Risky

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.49K Followers

Summary

  • Telephone and Data Systems preferred stock has outperformed the S&P 500 with a total return of 38% in about seven months and still offers a high dividend yield.
  • The decrease in inflation and the outlook for interest rate reductions until 2026 provide a strong catalyst for preferred stocks like Telephone and Data Systems.
  • The company's high debt load and weak business momentum pose risks to the preferred dividend, despite potential sale of the stake in US Cellular.

Abstract dot point connect with gradient line

jamesteohart

About seven months ago, I rated the preferred stock of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS.PR.V) as a "hold", as the stock was offering an exceptionally high dividend yield of 13.0% but it also had some material risks. Since my article, the stock

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.49K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TDS.PR.V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDS.PR.V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDS.PR.V
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.