TC Energy: May Be A Value Trap

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • TC Energy looks enticing with a high 7.00% dividend yield and 10-yr low valuations. But I believe it is a value trap.
  • The company is an FCF bleeder, and this is expected to continue. Its dividends are funded by net debt issuances and its ROIC is below its cost of capital.
  • TC Energy's debt portfolio is locked in at near all-time high interest rates heading into 2024 when rate cuts are expected. High debt servicing costs may be forcing asset sales.
  • The company is pursuing asset sales as part of an aggressive deleveraging goal, but there may be some desperation in the selling, elevating value destruction risks.
  • The value creation rationale for the spinoff of their Liquids business is unclear.
Thesis

I believe TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSX:TRP:CA) may be a value trap:

  1. Valuations are near their 10-yr troughs
  2. TC Energy's negative FCF generation record is expected to continue
  3. TC Energy's debt portfolio does not directly benefit from rate cuts
  4. Unclear

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 1:42 AM
Comments (7.88K)
TRP will restructure portfolio selling off some established assets to reduce debt and employ capital more efficiently elsewhere.

As I understand it, there is more money returned on investing in trunk lines connecting markets as the mainline structures are largely established.

So, selling a minority interest in Nova Gas for example, can free up cash for debt reduction and/or adding trunk expansions.
