Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q4 2023 Earnings Preview: Holding Onto Hope For A Soft Landing In 2024

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
124 Followers

Summary

  • Important earnings season ahead as investors look for signs that we are headed for a soft landing.
  • The LERI shows corporate uncertainty easing to its lowest level since 2015.
  • Banks on deck this week: Expectations are for improved lending, investment banking conditions, but headwinds still persist.

Economic Soft Landing

DNY59

The New Year got off to a bit of a rocky start as major indices (DJIA, S&P 500® and Nasdaq Composite) ended lower for the first week of the year, marking the first down week after a 9-week winning streak.

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
124 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
C--
Citigroup Inc.
WFC--
Wells Fargo & Company
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.