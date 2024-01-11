Mario Tama

Thesis

In this analysis of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), I will present two valuation models to articulate why this company is very close to a sell rating.

The first model, grounded in analysts' estimates, projects a fair price per share of $66.83, showcasing a -28.5% downside from the current stock price of $93.4 and annual returns of 7.9% throughout 2028. The second model, integrating market revenue growth projections and adopting a more optimistic approach, proposes a fair price per share of $120.91, signaling a 29.5% upside from the current stock price, along with annual returns of 29.4% throughout 2028.

Considering these results, I rate Morgan Stanley as a "hold" Because of this, I think Morgan Stanley is behind rivals such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and retail banking giants that also have an operation in investment banking such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) who were explored in my comparative article titled "JPMorgan vs Bank of America vs Wells Fargo", and as you will see on that article, even Wells Fargo makes more sense than Morgan Stanley.

Overview

Business

Morgan Stanley has a revenue composition with trading operations contributing to 28.05% of its revenues, and asset management holding a significant share at 36.30%. Both of these segments are sensitive to market fluctuations, making Morgan Stanley a volatile stock.

Morgan Stanley earns interest through lending operations, focusing on stock-based loans and residential mortgages. It's worth noting that Morgan Stanley has a distinct approach compared to its peers in the financial sector.

In summary, Morgan Stanley operates in similar markets, and its revenue streams and strategies, with an emphasis on market-sensitive segments, contribute to its position as a notable player in the financial landscape.

Author's Calculations

Market

The global investment banking revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.40% during 2023-2028. These sectors represent the slowest-growing markets within the banking industry, largely attributed to the maturity of the finance industry and minimal differentiation factors.

Statista

Turning to other sectors, Worldwide Asset Management is poised for a more respectable growth rate of 4.40% from 2022 to 2027. However, the most dynamic market related to the three banks is Global Wealth Management, projected to achieve an impressive 5.90% revenue growth from 2024 to 2027. This signifies a more robust growth potential in these areas compared to the relatively slower-growing traditional and investment banking segments.

Statista

The securities brokerage market in the US is projected to attain a revenue of $160.84 billion in 2024. Comparing this to the 2012 revenue of $120.38 billion, we can observe a growth rate of 2.8% in the market's revenue.

Statista

Financials

In the financial landscape spanning from 2017 to 2023 TTM, Morgan Stanley has demonstrated notable performance metrics. The institution exhibited a commendable revenue growth rate of 6.8% during this period. In terms of operating income, Morgan Stanley outperformed with a growth rate of 4.4%. The net income growth for Morgan Stanley stood at 10.1%, showcasing the institution's sustained financial strength.

Author's Calculations

When examining margins, Morgan Stanley maintained a solid 30.25% operating margin and an 18.37% net income margin during the aforementioned period.

Author's Calculations

The financial structure of Morgan Stanley reflects a conservative approach to debt, with an annual growth rate of 4.4%, primarily fueled by a 7.3% increase in long-term debt. Concurrently, the institution bolstered its cash reserves by an impressive 56.1% annually, surpassing its debt growth.

Author's Calculations

Free cash flow, while negative at -$35.58 billion. The average negative free cash flow margin for Morgan Stanley over the period was -5.4%.

Author's Calculations Author's Calculations

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley emerges as a robust financial institution, showcasing strength in revenue generation, operating income, and net income. The strategic approach to debt management and substantial growth in cash reserves further underscore its resilience in the competitive financial landscape.

Valuation

In this valuation section, I will employ two distinct residual earnings models for Morgan Stanley.

The process of determining net operating assets involved subtracting cash reserves from total assets, followed by subtracting current liabilities. The latter serves as the operating liabilities in the formula, while all cash reserves are classified as non-operating assets in this calculation, therefore the difference from subtraction cash & marketable securities from total assets, will give us the operating assets.

Wall Street Prep Wall Street Prep

Furthermore, the book value was computed using a margin linked to revenue, achieved by dividing the 2023 TTM book value by the 2023 TTM revenue. This comprehensive approach aims to provide a thorough and accurate assessment of the valuation process.

Operating Assets 90,529.0 Book value 100,158.0 Operating Assets / Revenue 169.57% Book Value / Revenue 187.63% Click to enlarge

It's worth noting that this is the same table utilized for calculating Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WAAC] in Discounted Cash Flow [DCF] models. However, as this is a Residual Earnings model, the focus will shift to calculating a Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), derived from beta, the risk-free rate, and the average market return.

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS (Current data) Equity Value 90,461.00 Debt Value 379,197.00 Cost of Debt 0.00% Tax Rate 26.07% 10y Treasury 3.96% Beta 1.27 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 12.27% Net Income 9,806.00 Interest 0.00 Tax 2,556.00 D&A 3,447.00 EBITDA 15,809.00 D&A Margin 6.46% Interest Expense Margin 0.00% Revenue 53,380.0 Click to enlarge

In the table below you will find the calculation for the Terminal Value, swell as the CAPM, the WACC would not be used. The beta for Morgan Stanley comes from MarketWatch and the risk free rate is the 10-Y bond, which I got from CNBC when I started to write this article.

Author's Calculations

Analysts' Estimates

For this initial analysis of Morgan Stanley, I will primarily rely on analysts' estimates. Regarding revenue, analysts anticipate $54.14 billion for 2023 and $56.4 billion for 2024. In terms of net income, analysts project an EPS of $5.58 for 2023 and $6.55 for 2024. These figures, when multiplied by the outstanding shares and adjusted for Morgan Stanley's tax rate, yield operating incomes of $11.5 billion and $13.5 billion.

To extend the projection of revenue and operating income beyond 2024, I will employ a forward revenue growth rate of -1.89% and a 3-5 year long-term EPS growth rate of 7.57%.

Revenue Operating Income Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $54,140.0 $11,552.7 $15,048.78 $15,048.78 2024 $56,440.0 $13,561.0 $17,205.57 $17,205.57 2025 $55,373.3 $14,587.5 $18,163.25 $18,163.25 2026 $54,326.7 $15,691.8 $19,199.94 $19,199.94 2027 $53,300.0 $16,879.7 $20,321.51 $20,321.51 2028 $52,292.6 $18,157.5 $21,534.25 $21,534.25 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

Upon examination of available estimates, it appears that Morgan Stanley's fair price per share stands at $66.83, indicating a -28.5% downside from the current stock price of $93.4. Furthermore, the model suggests a future price per share of $130.52, translating into an annual return of 7.9% throughout 2028.

My Estimates

As previously mentioned, this section is derived from market revenue growth projections, where each segment of Morgan Stanley is expected to grow in line with the market prospects of their respective segments. Additionally, the operating income margin for the period 2023-2028 will be fixed at the average recorded from 2017 to 2023 TTM, standing at 34.40%.

One of the more challenging aspects to predict for Morgan Stanley is trading revenue, known for its inherent volatility. As illustrated in the Statista graph below, trading revenue has demonstrated an annual growth rate of 7.14% from 2009 to 2022. This growth rate will be utilized to project trading revenue for the period 2024-2028.

Statista

Brokers Commission Trading Asset Management Underwriting & Investment Banking Net interest income 2022 4596.018 14973.09 19376.94 4852.242 9122.642 2023 4,724.7 16,042.2 18,524.4 4,920.2 9,250.4 2024 4,857.0 17,187.6 17,709.3 4,989.1 9,379.9 2025 4,993.0 18,414.8 16,930.1 5,058.9 9,511.2 2026 5,132.8 19,729.6 16,185.2 5,129.7 9,644.3 2027 5,276.5 21,138.3 15,473.0 5,201.5 9,779.4 2028 5,424.3 22,647.6 14,792.2 5,274.4 9,916.3 % of Revenue 8.61% 28.05% 36.30% 9.09% 17.09% Click to enlarge

Revenue Operating Income Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $53,461.8 $11,552.7 $15,004.98 $15,004.98 2024 $54,122.8 $23,474.3 $26,969.28 $26,969.28 2025 $54,907.9 $23,814.8 $27,360.51 $27,360.51 2026 $55,821.6 $24,211.1 $27,815.80 $27,815.80 2027 $56,868.7 $24,665.3 $28,337.56 $28,337.56 2028 $58,054.6 $25,179.7 $28,928.51 $28,928.51 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

This model reveals more optimistic outcomes compared to the previous one, establishing a fair price at $120.91, indicating a 29.5% upside from the current stock price of $93.4. Additionally, the model suggests that by 2028, the stock should be priced at $230.49, translating into annual returns of 29.4%.

Risks to Thesis

The primary risk associated with Morgan Stanley lies in the limited differentiation within the industry, coupled with the inherent volatility of investment banking and trading activities. Success hinges on management's ability to make strategic decisions to attract new clients, as the key asset for Morgan Stanley, like its peers, is concentrated in talent, providing a potential differentiator.

Another significant risk arises in a market with minimal growth, where companies may be tempted to explore new ventures. Morgan Stanley, unlike some peers, has maintained a more conservative approach, avoiding the pitfalls of attempting new endeavors that could lead to poor risk management. As demonstrated in the financial section, Morgan Stanley has increased its debt by an annual rate of 4.4% in the period 2017-2023. It's crucial to acknowledge that, given the industry's reliance on talent, remaining competitive in terms of salaries and bonuses becomes imperative, contributing to increasing costs in what could already be considered a low-growth sector.

Conclusion

In the culmination of this comprehensive analysis, two distinct valuation models have been employed. The first model, anchored in analysts' estimates, foresees a fair price per share of $66.83, showcasing a -28.5% downside from the current stock price of $93.4 and sluggish annual returns of 7.9% throughout 2028. The second model, adopting market revenue growth projections and a more optimistic stance, suggests a fair price per share of $120.91, indicating a substantial 29.5% upside from the current stock price, coupled with annual returns of 29.4% through 2028.

Considering these not-so-optimistic results, I rate Morgan Stanley as a "hold." It's noteworthy that among its peers, Goldman Sachs and the retail banking giants, even Wells Fargo, surpass Morgan Stanley, as detailed in a comparative article titled "JPMorgan vs Bank of America vs Wells Fargo."