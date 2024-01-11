Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Impact Of Gene Therapies And Casgevy On Crispr AG And The Industry

Nelson Alves profile picture
Nelson Alves
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • CASGEVY is a groundbreaking gene therapy, owned by CRISPR AG and Vertex specifically designed for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
  • Developed through a collaboration between Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, CASGEVY stands out as the first FDA-approved therapy utilizing CRISPR/Cas9.
  • CASGEVY’s approach involves modifying the patient’s own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

CRISPR research in laboratory

Bill Oxford

CASGEVY approval

CASGEVY is a groundbreaking gene therapy, owned by CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Vertex (VRTX) specifically designed for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in individuals aged 12 and older who experience frequent

This article was written by

Nelson Alves profile picture
Nelson Alves
2.77K Followers
My specialty lies within the complex and intriguing realm of macroeconomics and growth-oriented investing. The approach I employ is fundamentally a top-down analysis, initiating from a broad examination of sectors and economies, subsequently drilling into the intricate details to identify optimal investment opportunities. My professional experience has been predominantly carved on the rigorous and demanding trading desks, an environment that honed my analytical skills and fortified my understanding of financial markets. Nevertheless, I must emphasize that my reflections and observations herein are purely my own, and should not be construed as formal financial advice. I ardently believe in the intellectual necessity of individual research and due diligence. I bid you successful investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRSP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRSP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRSP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.