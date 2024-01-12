slobo

Introduction

As solely a dividend investor, I only buy and hold companies that pay dividends in my portfolio. I'm not saying that I would never hold companies that don't pay dividends, but for now I only hold those that do. The reason why is my goal is to collect these in retirement. And I plan to live off my dividends for a very long time. One stock that comes to mind that allows investors to collect dividends from a high-quality company is the consumer staple and merchandise giant Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

For the record, I'm a member and shop there quite often when I don't shop on base. Costco is becoming a one-stop shop for everything and will only continue to grow for the foreseeable future in my opinion. In this article, I discuss why COST is the dividend stock investors should buy no matter what is going on in the economy.

Previous Thesis

I last covered Costco this past October after the company posted its Q4 earnings in an article: "So Many Things To Like, Except One." Well, that one thing I was referring to was the stock's valuation. At the time, the stock was trading at roughly $553 a share. I also talked about the dividend growth, special dividends the company had paid in past years, and the reauthorization of their buyback program. As a result, I rated the stock a hold because I thought the valuation was too rich at the time.

Strong Start To 2024

Costco reported its Q1 earnings last month and started the new year off strong. The company posted earnings per share of $3.58, beating analysts' estimates by $0.16. Revenue of $57.8 billion was in-line with estimates.

Membership fee income however was down from the $1.09 billion consensus at $1.08 billion. The strong earnings beat and in-line revenue was due to comparable sales being up 3.8% during the quarter. Additionally, net income of $1.589 billion was up from $1.364 billion in Q1 of 2023 but down from Q4's $2.16 billion. Revenue was also down from $78.94 billion quarter-over-quarter.

But despite this, memberships continue to grow. In the chart below you can see the growth in memberships in the last year. Costco's growth in memberships is impressive considering the current macro environment and pressured broader consumer sentiment. Both which have resulted in tighter consumer spending and surging credit card debt in the past year as well. Since Q1 of last year, Costco's memberships have grew by nearly 8%.

Author creation

This is in comparison to peer BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) whose memberships grew roughly 2.9% from the beginning of the last year to their latest Q3 earnings. Costco also grew margins from 10.60% to 11.04% quarter-over-quarter. The strong growth in memberships in lieu of a challenging backdrop shows the company's high-quality business model and resiliency during tough times. Additionally, the merchandise retailer actually saw an increase in memberships during the '08-'09 recession, further signifying the quality of the business.

Special Dividend

This wouldn't be a Dividend Collectuh's article without me mentioning Costco's special dividend of $15.00 now would it? The recent announcement makes this the 5th time the company has paid a special dividend since 2012. The last time before the recent announcement was in 2020 when they paid a special dividend of $10.00 a share.

The special of $15.00 puts COST on the hook to shell out an additional $6.66 billion in which the company plans to fund using existing cash. This not only shows that COST is a cash flow machine, but that the company is very shareholder friendly as well. If you didn't know any better, you would think Costco was a business development company enjoying extra dividends from a floating rate portfolio.

Robust Balance Sheet

A company that can not only pay a regular dividend of $1.02 a share, but can pay an additional $15 a share using cash? That's the type of dividend stock you want in your portfolio. At the end of the quarter the consumer staple giant had more than $17 billion on their balance sheet. Furthermore, this was an increase of roughly 24% quarter-over-quarter from the $13.7 billion at the end of Q4. Additionally, the company only had $5.866 billion worth of long-term debt. And besides the senior notes due this May, Costco has no debt due until May of 2027.

Costco 10-k

Is It A Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

Since my last article 3 months ago, COST is up nearly 21%. That was the one thing I mentioned in the article that I didn't like about Costco, the valuation. Well, I assumed the stock might experience a pullback but it has since soared to a price of nearly $667 a share, close to their 52-week high of $668.

Data by YCharts

Using the dividend yield and P/E theory, COST is grossly overvalued considering it's also above their 5-year average of 36x. I was one of those investors who balked at its valuation, and it has since appreciated more than a $100 a share, in 3 months!

That's a high-quality business and even though Warren Buffett says buy good companies at great prices, COST is one of those who'll likely never get at a 15x of 25x P/E. Peter Lynch also stated you should never pay more than 15x earnings for a stock, but Costco is an exception in my opinion. Who knows maybe the company will conduct a stock-split soon? And let me tell you if it did, I'd be the first to buy.

Growth Outlook

Costco also shows no signs of slowing down for the foreseeable future. For the full fiscal year, they plan to open 33 locations. In the upcoming quarter alone, they plan to open four new locations, including their sixth in China. Net sales & earnings are both projected to grow at double-digits of 14% and 19%, respectively, which is impressive considering the growth COST has experienced over the years. But with the company expanding its footprint more into China, I don't see them slowing down anytime soon.

Author creation via SWS

According to the company's 10-K, net sales were $237.7 billion, and earnings were roughly $6.3 billion at the end of the fiscal year 2023. These are both projected to continue growing at healthy rates over the next two years.

Risk Factors To The Business

Seeing as how fast COST has grown over the years and its share price has followed being up nearly 42% in the past year, the company could see a slowdown, resulting in a price correction. Although I rate the stock a buy despite the price appreciating an additional $100 since my last article, investors looking to buy should be cautious. You can mitigate this by dollar cost averaging into the stock, which is a metric I use when buying.

A recession could potentially hurt the company as well as higher levels of unemployment could cause a slowdown in warehouse openings. Seeing as how a large part of their U.S. operations come from California and Canada, a substantial slowdown in these markets could materially adversely affect the business and financials going forward. Furthermore, during the 2008-2009 recession Costco struggled particularly in California when unemployment rose to 12%, and saw a 15% drop in net income despite a rise in memberships.

Bottom Line

Despite the price appreciation since my last article and rating the stock a hold, I am now upgrading the stock to a buy. As economic conditions become more favorable in the coming months with rates expected to decline, I only see this affecting COST positively. Furthermore, the company has one of the best balance sheets with low levels of debt maturing and ample liquidity.

Costco started the year off strong with Q1 earnings and the company's financial growth projection shows the business is not slowing down anytime soon. Furthermore, the company recently announced a special dividend of $15, further showing why they are a buy and hold no matter what the economic outlook seems to be. Because of the high-quality business model, growth outlook, and further expansion into China, I rate Costco a buy.