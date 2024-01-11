Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TD Synnex Reports A Large Earnings Beat; Stock Attractive At 8.6x 2024 Earnings Estimates

Jan. 11, 2024
Summary

  • TD Synnex reported solid Q4 results amidst tough PC ecosystem comp spend. EPS beat estimates in Q4 handily but fell 5.7% for the year.
  • The stock is flat roughly as revenue missed expectations slightly. But buybacks and tech spending should be beneficial in 2024.
  • At under 9x 2024 earnings, SNX stock is cheap and should re-rate back to 10-12x (its pre-pandemic range) as comps get easy in the second half of 2024.
  • We consider SNX a buy here for those with no position. We peg $90-140 as a range on shares and intend to hold this one for years.

Thomas Lott started as a portfolio manager at a hedge fund in 2003 and has worked as a financial professional for over 30 years. Thomas espouses Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Thomas leads the investing group Cash Flow Compounders where, along with NJ Value Investor, he aim to find the best companies in the world that are trading at attractive valuations. Features of Learn more include: their exclusive portfolio of compounders, 2-4 in-depth new ideas a month, live chat, and direct access for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

