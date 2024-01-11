Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aehr Test Systems: Revised Guidance Likely To Be Lowered Again - Sell

Jan. 11, 2024 6:28 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR) StockON
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Aehr Test Systems reported Q2/FY2024 results slightly ahead of expectations but significantly lowered full-year revenue expectations.
  • Lower-than-anticipated growth in the electric vehicle market has negatively impacted customer orders and capacity increases for silicon carbide devices.
  • Based on management's stated forward growth expectations, the company is likely to miss the FY2025 analyst consensus by a mile.
  • Based on current order patterns and the tiny backlog number, I do not expect the company's 2024 sales to come even close to the revised guidance range.
  • With the revised outlook likely to be lowered again next quarter and considering management's less-than-stellar performance on the conference call, I'm reiterating my "Sell" rating on Aehr Test Systems' shares.
Nahaufnahme der Untersuchung der Testprobe eines Mikrochip-Transistors unter dem Mikroskop im Labor. Ausrüstung zum Testen von Mikrochips. Automatisierung der Produktion. Herstellung von Mikrochips.

Matveev_Aleksandr/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

After the close of Tuesday's regular session, wafer level test and burn-in

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
17.18K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

FF373737 profile picture
FF373737
Today, 6:39 AM
Comments (808)
Captain Short is at it again.
