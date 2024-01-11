jfmdesign

Introduction

As much as I love the Holiday season, I'm glad it's business as usual again. Being surrounded by chocolate, wine, and great food isn't the best thing for my plans to live a healthier life.

Speaking of chocolate, between Christmas and New Year's Eve, Bloomberg published a headline that may have scared some chocolate fans:

Bloomberg

According to the article, chocolate giants like Hershey (HSY) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) are dealing with the aftermath of a cocoa futures surge to a 46-year high.

Despite their usual practice of purchasing cocoa well in advance, dwindling supplies and soaring prices are forcing chocolate makers to bear additional costs, which will eventually be passed on to consumers.

The article included comments from Jonathan Parkman, head of agricultural sales at Marex Group, who described the current cocoa market as the most extraordinary situation in his three-decade career.

Even worse, the situation for consumers, he warns, may not have reached its worst.

As we can see below, chocolate prices in the U.S. have surged by 17% over the past two years, driven by escalating commodity costs, including cocoa and sugar. Cocoa production in West Africa, responsible for nearly 70% of global supplies, is falling short of expectations.

It now costs more than $4,100 to purchase one ton of cocoa.

TradingView (ICE Cocoa Futures)

Needless to say, $4,100 isn't what buyers are paying, as most are hedged, purchasing coca up to eight to nine months in advance.

However, as prices have reached unprecedented highs, these companies will eventually be forced to spend way more on cocoa, including companies like Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), which is the star of this article.

I'm not just writing this article to discuss rising cocoa prices but mainly to cover one of my favorite consumer staple stocks.

My most recent article on Mondelez was written on September 27, when I went with the bullish title "Defensive Dividend Growth: Has Mondelez Become Unbeatable?"

Since then, shares are up 6.6%, including dividends.

While this is below the 11.4% performance of the S&P 500, the company is consistently outperforming its consumer staple peers.

The chart below compares the MDLZ total return to the total return of the consumer staples ETF (XLP), showing that MDLZ has consistently outperformed its peers since the Great Financial Crisis.

TradingView (MDLZ/XLP Total Return Ratio)

Going back to 2010, it has also beaten the 454% total return of the S&P 500-

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll update my bull case and explain why I believe MDLZ is a great long-term dividend growth investment, especially if rising cocoa prices and a potential market correction offer buying opportunities in the months ahead.

So, let's get to it!

Mondelez Stands For Income And Growth

As most readers may remember, last year, I started putting consumer staples in categories.

I put Mondelez in the top category of the consumer staples sector as it has strong pricing power, which is key in an environment of sticky inflation and poor consumer health.

Unfortunately, even pricing power has limits, as PepsiCo (PEP) is currently in a disagreement with the French grocery giant Carrefour after it stopped supplying them due to failed pricing negotiations.

Wall Street. Journal

Although I do not expect PepsiCo to suffer from this on a prolonged basis, it is very important to be picky in this sector when it comes to buying good long-term plays.

On top of consistent outperformance, MDLZ has a fantastic dividend.

After hiking its dividend by 10% on September 27, 2023, it currently pays $0.425 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 2.3%.

The five-year dividend CAGR is 11.0%, which makes up for its somewhat subdued yield.

This year, the company is expected to generate $3.50 in earnings per share, which translates to an earnings payout ratio of slightly less than 50%, which is very healthy.

The dividend is also protected by a 2.4x 2024E net leverage ratio, which comes with an investment-grade BBB credit rating.

In 2012, the company did not cut its dividend. Back then, the Kraft Foods Group split its business.

Data by YCharts

With that said, the company is currently dealing with a number of headwinds.

The first one is related to the first part of this article: cost inflation.

During its 3Q23 earnings call, the company highlighted efforts to manage cost inflation through strategies such as leveraging Revenue Growth Management ("RGM") capabilities.

Another headwind faced by the company is ongoing inflation affecting pricing.

The good news is that despite significant pricing due to inflation, consumers continue to choose the company's trusted and beloved brands. This indicates resilience in consumer loyalty but also suggests that the company is navigating the delicate balance of maintaining market share amid pricing pressures.

As a result, during its third quarter, the company achieved double-digit organic net revenue growth of 15.7%, driven by volume mix (almost 4%) and pricing (around 12%) across all regions.

Emerging markets showed impressive growth of 19%, while developed markets grew more than 13%.

Mondelez International

The chart below shows historical organic revenue growth broken down into price and volume/mix, which clearly shows that the company is able to boost volumes despite aggressive pricing. This is extremely rare in its sector.

Mondelez International

The chocolate, biscuits, gum, and candy businesses all saw double-digit increases in Q3. Biscuits increased by 12.4%, chocolate by 14.9%, and gum and candy by more than 30%, with particular strength in emerging markets, which is a major market for MDLZ's products.

Mondelez International

Even better, despite massive pricing gains, the company held or gained a share in 65% of its revenue base, driven by brand-building investments, solid North American supply chain performance, and strong sales execution, especially in emerging markets.

Mondelez International

Year-to-date EPS grew more than 18% in constant currency. Free cash flow increased to $2.4 billion, a $0.5 billion year-over-year increase. Capital return for the year-to-date is $2.2 billion.

Due to the strong performance, the company raised its full-year outlook.

They now expect top-line growth of 14% to 15% and EPS growth of approximately 16%. The outlook reflects confidence in ongoing consumer consumption, brand reinvestments, and completion of pricing in Europe.

Mondelez International

In order to sustain growth, the company relies on the success of the portfolio reshaping strategy, including the divestiture of the gum business.

This move generates additional reinvestment opportunities, suggesting a strategic approach to optimizing the product portfolio and focusing on core categories.

This is part of the company's two-pronged growth acceleration strategy.

One key element involves substantial investments in brands to enhance their strength and relevance. For example, the success story of Oreo's continued growth as the world's favorite cookie, particularly in North America, shows the effectiveness of brand investments.

Meanwhile, collaborative partnerships, such as the one with Super Mario Brothers, aim to leverage personalization and local relevance to reinforce brand personas, contributing to deeper market penetration.

Mondelez International

Additionally, the strategy emphasizes diversification and expansion into premium segments, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to evolving consumer tastes and finding the right products for higher-margin segments (improving pricing power!).

The relaunch of Toblerone in the premium chocolate space, supported by a robust campaign inspired by luxury fashion, is another great example of this.

Looking at the pictures in its press release below, the new Toblerone premium offerings remind me of typical luxury shopping ads.

Mondelez International

While I am not in the company's target segment, I like its strategy.

The company is clearly differentiating itself from its (generic) competitors and choosing a path where it is likely to keep strong pricing power.

Valuation

Using the data in the chart below:

MDLZ is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 22.8x.

Its normalized five-year multiple is 21.8x.

I decided to go with the five-year instead of twenty-year normalized valuation, as I believe this better reflects the company's growth profile.

In 2024, the company is expected to grow EPS by 8.3%, followed by 7.7% growth in 2025 and up to 11% growth in 2026.

These numbers indicate a path to 10% annual returns through 2026, including its dividend.

Since 2008, MDLZ has returned 12.9% per year.

FAST Graphs

Needless to say, I continue to give the stock a Buy rating.

I even have to say that I am starting to prefer MDLZ over my investment in PEP, although I will have to write a direct comparison to make the case that it is definitely better.

For now, the main message is that MDLZ is one of my favorite consumer dividend ideas. It has a largely anti-cyclical product portfolio, strong pricing power, a strategy that will likely keep it that way, an attractive valuation, and consistent dividend growth.

The biggest risk is ongoing inflation and consumer weakness. On top of the usual competition risks, which seem to be under control, this could keep the stock from outperforming the market. However, I believe it will still be able to outperform its consumer staple peers due to strong pricing power.

Takeaway

In a world where rising cocoa prices are impacting chocolate giants like Hershey and Nestle, Mondelez stands out as a resilient and strategic investment.

Despite facing headwinds like cost inflation and ongoing pricing pressures, MDLZ has displayed remarkable performance, boasting double-digit organic net revenue growth and maintaining or gaining market share in 65% of its revenue base.

Meanwhile, the company's two-pronged growth strategy, involving brand investments and diversification into premium segments, shows a forward-thinking approach.

With a strong dividend, attractive valuation, and consistent growth, MDLZ remains one of my top choices in the consumer dividend space.