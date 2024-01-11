Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Believe Mondelez Is One Of The Best Dividend Stocks Amid Headwinds

Summary

  • Chocolate giants like Hershey and Nestle are dealing with the aftermath of a cocoa futures surge to a 46-year high.
  • Rising cocoa prices are forcing chocolate makers to bear additional costs, which will eventually be passed on to consumers.
  • Mondelez, a consumer staple stock, has consistently outperformed its peers and offers a great long-term dividend growth investment.
Nabisco OREO Milk"s Favorite Cookie sealed package

jfmdesign

Introduction

As much as I love the Holiday season, I'm glad it's business as usual again. Being surrounded by chocolate, wine, and great food isn't the best thing for my plans to live a healthier life.

Speaking of

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Comments (4)

RatherBeWithMyDog profile picture
RatherBeWithMyDog
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (330)
Hey @Leo Nelissen Happy New Year and great piece as usual on a great name. While it’s easy to make a case to hold both MDLZ and PEP (sweet and savory pricing power), I agree it’s difficult to justify both in a 20 stock portfolio. Candidly, I feel like MDLZ is actually a better holding for your portfolio and investment strategy; beyond the stronger dividend growth, payout ratio, and balance sheet, they’ve also shown stronger ROIC than PEP. Tough call in a concentrated portfolio, but I give the nod to Oreo over Doritos 😀

One post-script (and this is anecdotal from my advertising experience) is that consumers are more likely to cut back on savory snacks when dieting (see GLP-1) than a sweet guilty pleasure. For what it’s worth, PEP has been desperately trying to steal the sweet snacking moments with their brand marketing (see Holiday ad with Santa eating Doritos). 🤷🏻‍♂️
A
Art-V
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (732)
Great brands. As long as keep to strategy. Just buy and forget. Remember they tried to buy Hershey 10 years ago.
g
greg2222
Today, 7:03 AM
Comments (700)
The consumer may be weak on spending for a while. Over the last 3 years inflation has consumed the $1. The dollar only buys .70 cents today. One third of the population doesn't have as much money to spend on their purchases. Unnecessary purchases are being cut back and a recession is already here for a large part of the population. The higher income folks can probably get by, but they will buy less also.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 6:47 AM
Comments (3.31K)
Long Nestle and Mondelez
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

