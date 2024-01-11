Wall Street Breakfast: Prices And Policy

Prices and policy

Investors this morning will get a better picture of the inflation landscape in the U.S., which has influenced everything from market expectations to interest rates. The Consumer Price Index will be released at 8:30 AM ET, and if all goes well, it will likely show that price pressures continued to decelerate in the final weeks of 2023. That's largely due to lower prices for core goods, like energy and fuel, as well as cheaper prices in other categories such as used vehicles.



Engage the core: Headline CPI is expected to come in at 3.2% Y/Y in December, just a tad higher than the 3.1% seen in the prior month. It would also mark the seventh straight month that inflation was pegged at the 3% level after starting the year at nearly double that figure. The core measure, which is favored by the Fed and considered more of a reliable indicator of inflation trends, is forecast to clock in at 3.8% Y/Y, down from 4.0% in November, and mark the lowest reading since May 2021.



That could provide additional proof for the Federal Reserve that the disinflation process has been fully engaged and a change in monetary policy might be warranted. Currently, market participants put a 95.3% probability on the central bank keeping the federal funds rate target range at 5.25%-5.50% at its Jan. 30-31 meeting. Traders have increased their bets that the Fed will make its first cut at its March 19-20 meeting, with the probability of a 25 bps cut at 66.3%, up from 43.2% a month ago, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.



All-time highs: While there's always a chance of upside surprises, "looking through the noise that could muddy the waters for any given month, the disinflation trend remains on track, even if that's not always obvious for any one CPI update," according to SA analyst James Picerno. However, some are more mindful of the elevated costs of certain categories, like services and high rents. Despite breaking a nine-week winning streak upon entering 2024, the S&P 500 is still within a whisker of its record high, and further belief in the Fed's pivot could get it over the finish line.

Finally approved

The long wait is over as the Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved 11 spot bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF products after years of rejecting the applications. SEC commissioners had mixed reactions to the approval, while SA analyst Logan Kane called it a watershed moment for crypto. "If you bought Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) for the discount, then congrats on the win," he wrote, "[but] you can now consider swapping it for a lower-fee ETF." The news lifted bitcoin to around $47,500, building on a rally in recent weeks, while most of the ETF products are expected to begin trading today, sparking a battle for market share. (139 comments)

On the map

Japanese stocks soared overnight, while a weaker yen boosted exporter shares, prompting the benchmark Nikkei 225 index (NKY:IND) to cross 35,000 points for the first time since the economic bubble over 30 years ago. Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, noted that Japanese stocks have been cheap for a long time due to corporate governance reforms and Warren Buffett's bets on trading houses have helped to lift sentiment. While traders continue to expect growth to return to the Japanese economy after years of deflation and tighter monetary policy, weaker wage data capped bets of the Bank of Japan raising interest rates soon. (2 comments)

Texts from space

SpaceX (SPACE) has revealed that its Starlink team successfully delivered and received text messages via T-Mobile's (TMUS) network through one of its newly launched direct-to-cell satellites. SpaceX now plans to launch a constellation of satellites to enable text service this year, as well as voice, data, and IoT services in 2025. "We will no longer read about these tragedies that happened where people got lost and if only they could have called for help they'd be okay," Elon Musk declared in August 2022 after first unveiling the partnership with T-Mobile that aimed to eliminate "dead zones." (1 comment)