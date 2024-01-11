Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What Does The End Of The Rate Hiking Cycle Mean For Stocks?

Summary

  • Interest rates are one of the most important factors affecting the economy and the outlook for stocks. Managers increasingly think interest rates in the U.S. have likely peaked and are repositioning equity portfolios for the new environment.
  • Active equity manager outlooks are broadly positioned in two camps, expecting either a benign soft landing and reacceleration of growth without inflation, or an interest rate-induced recession.
  • The soft landing faction believe lower rates will drive increased growth and are repositioning their portfolios into long-duration growth assets and more highly levered companies.
  • Managers in the recessionary camp believe the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates to cushion an economic slowdown brought about by the Fed’s prior rate hikes and are positioning portfolios more defensively.

Background

Interest rates are one of the most important factors affecting the economy and the outlook for equities. When interest rates rise, borrowing costs increase, which can reduce consumer spending and business investment, leading to lower economic growth. Conversely, when interest rates fall, borrowing

