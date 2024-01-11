Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Looking For Exposure To Oil & Gas Producers? Try Texas

Jan. 11, 2024 8:01 AM ETOILT
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • Texas oil and gas producers enjoy unique advantages, including great geology, significant infrastructure, and proximity to end-markets.
  • Recent M&A activity in the energy sector has reinforced the quality and desirability of Texas production, particularly in the Midland basin of the Permian.
  • For investors wanting to own oil and gas producers, a Texas-oriented approach can provide advantages, including purer exposure to exploration and production (E&P) companies.

West Texas pump jack

KJ Sullivan/iStock via Getty Images

Texas is known for its prolific oil and natural gas production. However, investors may not fully recognize the advantages that producers in Texas enjoy relative to other regions of the US or the world. This note discusses

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.86K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OILT--
Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.