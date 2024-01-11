Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Infosys Fiscal Q3 Earnings Review: Business As Usual, Stock Is A Hold

Jan. 11, 2024 9:30 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY) Stock
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.59K Followers

Summary

  • Infosys Limited met fiscal Q3 EPS estimates and missed revenue estimates by $10 million.
  • Infosys secured $3.2 billion in large contracts in Q3, with 71% being net new, indicating potential for recurring revenue.
  • The company has improved its cash position by nearly 11% over the last three quarters and is betting big on generative AI.
  • However, Infosys stock appears richly valued here at 25 times forward earnings, and I suggest waiting for a pullback before buying.

Infosys U.S. Education Center. Infosys is based in India and is a worldwide IT, AI and Digital Services company.

jetcityimage

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has just released its fiscal Q3 (period ended December 31) numbers as Seeking Alpha has covered here. The stock is up about 2% pre-market as the company met EPS estimates and missed revenue

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.59K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.