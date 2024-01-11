Overall, it was an average, business-as-usual quarter for Infosys in fiscal Q3. The company is expected to grow earnings at an impressive 15%/yr over the next 5 years, but Q3 does not seem to indicate this change in momentum is nearing. The stock does pay a dividend but the payout ratio is already nearing 60% for a paltry yield of 2.40%. I rate Infosys Limited stock a "Hold" and suggesting waiting for a pullback to at least the $15 region before buying.

"We have integrated a generative AI components into a service line portfolio, creating impact for our clients. We have 100,000 employees trained in generative AI areas. We have developed, a range of use cases and benefit scenarios across different industries for our clients. Our margin improvement program continues to gain traction"

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY ) has just released its fiscal Q3 (period ended December 31) numbers as Seeking Alpha has covered here . The stock is up about 2% pre-market as the company met EPS estimates and missed revenue estimates by $10 million. Does Mr. Market like what Infosys had to report? Let's find out in the latest edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

