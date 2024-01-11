Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has just released its fiscal Q3 (period ended December 31) numbers as Seeking Alpha has covered here. The stock is up about 2% pre-market as the company met EPS estimates and missed revenue estimates by $10 million. Does Mr. Market like what Infosys had to report? Let's find out in the latest edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.
The Good
- In Q3, Infosys bagged $3.2 billion in large contracts, with 71% being net new. This follows Q2 where it bagged an impressive $7.7 billion in large contracts and Q1 where it bagged $2.3 billion. The 71% net new is quite significant for consulting companies, as existing clients usually make up bulk of the revenue stream through support and maintenance contracts. In other words, today's new implementation contract becomes tomorrow's support and maintenance contract (aka, recurring revenue).
- Infosys continues guiding for an impressive operating margin, between 20% and 22%. Recently, peers have reported margins in the high teens, and it is impressive for Infosys to better its peers by nearly 5 percentage points in what is deemed a cut-throat service/consulting industry.
- Infosys has improved its cash position by nearly 11% over the last three quarters. The company already had a net positive position on its debt (cash and equivalents minus debt) heading into the Q3 report, and this position appears to have strengthened in Q3.
- Keeping in line with its sector and industry, Infosys, too, is betting big on generative AI. The company reported having 100,000 employees (out of about 300,000) trained in the supposed industry disruptor, and the excitement was evident in the CEO's note in the Q3 report. Whether this leads to tangible bottom line benefit remains to be seen, but consulting companies are typically in business to serve the needs of their customers (delivering the "ask"). But the fact that Infosys appears proactive in leveraging AI to better serve its clients should be highlighted.
"We have integrated a generative AI components into a service line portfolio, creating impact for our clients. We have 100,000 employees trained in generative AI areas. We have developed, a range of use cases and benefit scenarios across different industries for our clients. Our margin improvement program continues to gain traction"
- Heading into the Q3 report, INFY stock was already trading above its 100- and 200-Day moving averages. The earnings report appears decent, and this should help INFY stock stabilize and start the next leg up unless market conditions deteriorate.
The Bad And The Ugly
- Net profit fell 7% YoY, although the company was quick to highlight it was just 1% using constant currency. I am not willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt here, as Infosys is more than 40 years old and has dealt with international clients for decades and should be equipped at this point to deal better with currency fluctuations. If you miss, you miss. Blaming it on currency does not cut it after 4 decades.
- Expectations were continuously being revised down heading into Q3 as 5/6 EPS revisions, and 8/10 revenue revisions were already to the downside. That Infosys missed revenue estimates and barely met EPS estimates despite watered-down expectations is to be scrutinized, currency conversion issues notwithstanding.
- FY 2024's (current FY) revenue guidance is for a growth of 1.50% to 2%, assuming constant currency. This once again highlights the growth concerns, especially as the stock is trading at a forward multiple of 25. No wonder, Seeking Alpha quant ratings give INFY stock a "C-" in the valuation category.
- This is not directly related to the Q3 report, but I am highlighting this here since the loss happened in Q3. Recently, Infosys lost an unnamed AI deal worth $1.5 billion, which was signed just 4 months ago. This should make investors cautious and even nervous about the company's big push into generative AI (with 1/3rd of its head count associated with it). Herd behavior is not applicable just to stock market investors but to large corporations as well. Maybe generative AI turns out to be as good as it is being hyped to be. But not every late mover is going to make fortunes out of it.
Conclusion
Overall, it was an average, business-as-usual quarter for Infosys in fiscal Q3. The company is expected to grow earnings at an impressive 15%/yr over the next 5 years, but Q3 does not seem to indicate this change in momentum is nearing. The stock does pay a dividend but the payout ratio is already nearing 60% for a paltry yield of 2.40%. I rate Infosys Limited stock a "Hold" and suggesting waiting for a pullback to at least the $15 region before buying.
