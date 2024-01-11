Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diamondback Energy: Compelling Capital Returns And Moderately Undervalued

Jan. 11, 2024 11:21 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Stock
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • Diamondback Energy stock has performed reasonably well over the past year, outperforming the wider energy space as production has landed higher than guidance.
  • Diamondback's low cost structure and capital returns potential look attractive, with the firm generating ample free cash flow at current oil prices.
  • Diamondback looks around 20% undervalued in a $70 oil price environment, and I open on the stock with a Buy rating.

Gas flaring in the Permian Basin

Cavan Images

Shares of Permian-focused E&P Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) have had a reasonable 12 months, delivering a roughly 14% total return in that time amid meaningful outperformance versus the sector, represented below by the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.19K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FANG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FANG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FANG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.