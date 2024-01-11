Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Takeaways For Realty Income Investors From W. P. Carey's Case

Jan. 11, 2024 11:38 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock, O Stock7 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • W. P. Carey shocked the market in September 2023 with a strategy to optimize its portfolio, including a 20% decrease in the dividend.
  • The market reacted negatively to the dividend cut, causing many dividend-income investors to exit the stock.
  • I elaborate the key drivers behind this decision and contrast and compare them with Realty Income's financials to determine whether the underlying dividend is not at risk.

Different Approach - Different Direction

Eoneren

Back in September 2023, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) shocked the market by circulating its strategy to optimize the portfolio by taking relatively painful steps in the immediate future.

As most of you already know, the strategy revolves around

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

R
Rick Both
Today, 12:37 PM
thx for the article- informative! My big issue with WPC is the way that they communicated with their shareholders about their plans/considerations!
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 12:40 PM
@Rick Both totally agree, it was unexpected and not in line with their pre-communicated north star - i.e., stable and attractive dividend.
R
RWilliam
Today, 12:27 PM
Long both great article, well covered, thx! New positions and profitable.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 12:20 PM
Long O and will continue to hold.
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 12:14 PM
Great analysis, thank you! Long both WPC (even after the divvy cut) and O. I surmise, based on your evaluation here, that you would hang on to both. What signal(s) would you look for to trigger a decision to exit either of them?
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 12:39 PM
@billduncanbusiness Thanks for the comment! Frankly, after the dividend cut and divestiture of office base, WPC has achieved a better state of the financials than O in the context of future dividends. So, if I had to name which one of theses has a greater probability of dividend cut, I would pick O. And in terms of what would be the catalyst behind O`s potential dividend cut: 1) either truly higher for longer interests in combination with slight struggles on the occupancy end 2) or significantly deteriorating retail segment, with its underlying fundamentals in the flux (something similar to what we see in the office space now).
