Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why The U.K. Economic Outlook Is Looking Brighter

Jan. 11, 2024 11:39 AM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.49K Followers

Summary

  • The UK stagnated through much of 2023 and might have even entered a technical recession, albeit a small one. But things are looking brighter.
  • Rate cuts will dampen the mortgage squeeze and gift the government with extra room for tax cuts.
  • While we don't expect a dramatic acceleration in UK growth this year, the chances of a recession have fallen.

Stock market investment trading financial, coin and United Kingdom England flag or Forex for analyze profit finance business trend data background.

sasirin pamai

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Markets are expecting a lot of rate cuts this year

This Friday, we'll get another dose of UK monthly GDP data. And while we're expecting a November bounce after a disappointing October, much of

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.49K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.