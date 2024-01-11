Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sticky U.S. Inflation Reduces Chances Of An Early Fed Rate Cut

Summary

  • In the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish shift in December, financial markets had moved to price an interest rate cut as soon as March.
  • However, the tight jobs market and today's firmer-than-expected inflation numbers suggest this is unlikely, barring an economic or financial system shock.
  • We continue to think the Fed will prefer to wait until May.
  • Observed private sector rents point to a clear slowdown in the housing components, while declines in Manheim car auction prices point to used car prices falling outright over the next two months.

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

CPI comes in above expectations

December US CPI has come in at 0.3% month-on-month/3.4% year-on-year and core 0.3%/3.9% versus the 0.2/3.2% expectation for headline and 0.3/3.8% for core. So, it is a little disappointing, but not a huge miss. Meanwhile, initial jobless

This article was written by

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

