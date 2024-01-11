Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ovintiv: A Wait-And-See Opportunity With Long-Term Upside

Jan. 11, 2024 12:43 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV) Stock, OVV:CA Stock
Daniel Mellado profile picture
Daniel Mellado
3 Followers

Summary

  • Despite Ovintiv being a profitable company with positive rentability in most years and increasing production, the company is highly vulnerable to low energy prices.
  • The DCF valuation model indicates a fair value of $51.74 per share, while the current market value is $44.56, suggesting a 16.12% undervaluation.
  • Investors should hold Ovintiv or add it to their watch list and wait for energy prices to decline.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Investment Thesis

I recommend staying neutral on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) because the production growth perspective does not compensate for the negative outlook on energy prices, and the market considers Ovintiv a risky investment.

From my perspective, there are two realities: Ovintiv's

This article was written by

Daniel Mellado profile picture
Daniel Mellado
3 Followers
Daniel Mellado is an economist from Carabobo University with a Master's Degree in Statistics from Simon Bolivar University, both obtained in Venezuela.Daniel worked analyzing the agricultural commodity market and the financial investment portfolio for an agribusiness group. Then, he managed two teams, one in trading and the other in data analysis. The trading team invested in bonds, equities, and ETFs.His following job opportunities have been as a freelance developing and implementing strategies for algorithmic trading.He will bring to seekingalpha.com analysis and valuation for companies in the following sectors: commodities, banking, technological and pharmaceutical.The approach to generating buying and selling recommendations is based on financial statements, regulations, macroeconomic variables, etc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OVV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OVV
--
OVV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.