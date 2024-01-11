Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B2Gold: A Free Cash Flow Machine Post-2024

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.98K Followers

Summary

  • B2Gold Corp. was one of the worst share-price performers in 2023, significantly underperforming its peer group with a 12% annual decline.
  • This can partially be attributed to relatively low free cash flow generation, which is expected to continue into 2024 with a major construction project underway at Goose in Nunavut.
  • In this update, we'll look at why this deal is transformative for B2Gold, the company's 2024/2025 outlook, and whether the stock is worthy of investment after its recent share-price underperformance.

Gold mining underground

agnormark

It's been a tough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the disappointing results of a few souring sentiment for the group, and continued share-price underperformance vs. the gold price. Some of the detractors with pitiful results and/or per

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.98K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough You can access more in-depth research, my current portfolios, my top-12 miner rankings, GDX buy/sell signals, new positions I am entering/exiting, plus proprietary sentiment indicators updated weekly for gold miners in my newsletter below. Subscription Links - Monthly: https://buy.stripe.com/dR6bIRazxdaj2bu01c - Annual: https://buy.stripe.com/4gw28h0YXeen7vObJP Portfolio Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/jECMiNv - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG, AEM:CA, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (17.15K)
I have a couple of remaining open spots left for my private newsletter for those interested. My portfolio returns are shown below (July 2020 to December 2023) with the GDX being down over 15% in the same period. I prefer to keep my list small so I'm able to answer any email questions from subscribers in a timely manner.

My private newsletter offers my top ideas among miners ranked in order which include a couple of new positions that I have started in the past week, top takeover targets, exclusive research not shared publicly, GDX buy/sell signals, proprietary sentiment indicators updated weekly, & I share my current portfolios plus any new positions I plan to enter/exit. I have been able to outperform GDX/Gold consistently by a wide margin with lower portfolio volatility due to timing models I've built and rigid stock selection.

Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/jECMiNv

Subscription Link: buy.stripe.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTG
--
BTO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.