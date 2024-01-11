Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Infosys Limited (INFY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 11, 2024 12:07 PM ETInfosys Limited (INFY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.99K Followers

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 11, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandeep Mahindroo - Head of IR

Salil Parekh - CEO

Nilanjan Roy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kumar Rakesh - BNP Paribas

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Ankur Rudra - JPMorgan Chase

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Keith Bachman - Bank of Montreal

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna International Group

Sumeet Jain - CLSA

Yogesh Aggarwal - HSBC

Vibhor Singhal - Nuvama Equities

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Kawaljeet Saluja - Kotak

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Infosys Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Mahindroo. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Sandeep Mahindroo

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Infosys earnings call for Q3 FY '24. Let me start by wishing everyone a very happy New Year. Joining us on this call is CEO and MD, Mr. Salil Parekh; CFO, Mr. Nilanjan Roy; and other members of the leadership team. We'll start the call with some remarks on the performance of the company for Q3, subsequent to which we'll open up the call for questions.

Please note that anything we say that refers to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement that must be read in conjunction with the risk that the company faces. A full statement and explanation of these risks is available in our filings with the SEC, which can be found on www.sec.gov.

I'd now like to pass on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INFY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.