Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

December CPI Comes In Hot But Shows General Trend Intact

Jan. 11, 2024 12:35 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX1 Comment
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • December CPI rose 3.4% on an annual basis, slightly higher than economists' expectations of 3.2%.
  • The increase in CPI was driven by sticky shelter costs. Concurrent indicators suggest relief may be near.
  • The report suggests a reduced chance of a Fed rate hike in March, but the soft landing thesis remains intact.

August"s Consumer Price Index Report To Be Released Wednesday Showing Latest Inflation Numbers

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

December CPI Report

The December CPI came in slightly hot on Thursday morning. The annual consumer price index rose 3.4% on an annual basis. Economists expected 3.2%. The index increased 0.3% in December compared to an expected monthly increase of 0.2%. The

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.56K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (18K)
IMO, analysts interpret these reports to support their own bias.

Good or bad depending on how they want to see it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.