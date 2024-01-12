I want an oil price rally, and I want it NOW!!!! RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We have been looking at an entry point for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for an extended period of time. For most of the past year, the company has been trading above resistance at $37, and now sits just below the support line at $33.83. We have been waiting for an entry point below $35, and now it's here. Are we there yet? Maybe, and maybe not, but we are close, and we will discuss in the body of this article what we see developing as the scenario land drillers face in the next half year or so.

H&P price chart (Seeking Alpha)

The question before us is, should we be sharpening our knives to take position in the company at present levels, or exhibit a little more patience for the best entry point.

Analysts rank it as an Overweight, with price targets ranging from $36 to $53.00, with a median of $45.00. All of that seems pretty lofty, with EPS projections that have been coming down for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. Currently, they sit at $0.71, and $0.75, respectively. I am taking these estimates with a grain...or maybe a shaker of salt, as Q3 2023 EPS was $0.67. I don't think there is anyway Q4 beats Q3, and expect H&P to report a miss, on the top and bottom lines as they did in Q3.

After a little more rough road just ahead, we think things will begin looking up for H&P. We think H&P is a buy near current levels and will discuss why in this article.

The macro picture for drilling and thesis for H&P

Anybody who follows the upstream E&P and service industry knows 2023 was a rough year. A year where after a banner year in 2022, the upstream sector underperformed the general market. What happened? Like anything else, there were a bunch of reasons why this occurred, but the primary reason was seemingly surging production from two key shale basins- the Permian, and the Bakken. Production from these two shale plays kept a lid on prices that at the start of the year were forecast by many to regain the $90-100.00 range.

At this point, let's give a round of applause and a tip of the hat to my young colleagues in the upstream sector. Whether it is manning a rig, rigging up a frac pump, running mud that enables longer lateral drilling, or any of a dozen other jobs in the frac patch, these guys and gals are showing up every day and giving it 110%. Without their can-do attitude, and ingenuity over the last few years, shale output might be a completely different story. So if you see someone with muddy boots, a grease-streaked hard hat, and dirty Nomex coveralls, there a good chance that guy or gal has just finished a hitch on frac crew or a drilling rig. Give 'em a thumbs up or a fist bump and let them know you appreciate the cheap, readily available energy their labor delivers. Climbing down off my soap box now.

The result of all this hard work and ingenuity are the longer laterals and increased completion intensity-sand concentration per foot of interval, water, and number of frac stages, that have added nearly a million BOEPD to shale production last year, in spite of a 20% decline in new drilling. DUC withdrawals have also contributed to the gains in production, some of this driven by private operators wanting to ramp production higher in anticipation of a buyout offer. I am on record as saying that I don't believe that exact situation will replicate this year, although I'd have to hedge that just a bit, as the torrid pace of M&A has continued into the New Year.

Obviously at some point you have to drill new wells to maintain production. I doubt that comes as a shock to anyone. As we have noted in previous articles, the old relationship between oil prices and drilling activity has been broken as a result of technology gains in shale production. While we don't need 800 rigs turning to the right any longer, we are projecting an eventual return to the high 600's in the second half of the year-assuming the economy doesn't tank.

The Permian is cranking out 5,986 mm BOPD as of the December EIA-DPR, with 311 rigs contributing to the output. This is down from 361 at the mid-point of last year. Legacy declines amount to about 400K per day as shown in the graph below, and new oil contributions balance out (311*1319=410, close enough).

Permian production data (EIA-DPR)

Essentially we have been running in place for the last six months. What we are left with is a scenario where DUC withdrawals drop off, and drilling activity stays at roughly the current rate. In that scenario, I can see a month-over-month decline in the neighborhood of a couple of hundred thousand BOPD. That will be the signal to begin putting rigs back to work. We don't think it's too far off.

What to expect for Q1 (Q4 Calendar year) fiscal results

Weirdly, H&P is in its first quarter fiscal reporting period, which correlates to the 4th calendar quarter of the year. During their Q4, H&P averaged 149 contracted rigs. This was a decline from an average of 166 rigs in fiscal Q3, or about 10%. The decline continued as they exited the fourth quarter with 147 contracted rigs. Note that the 147 rigs corresponds to approximately 80% utilization of the super-spec rigs that have worked within the last year. Bottom line, rigs were still hitting the yard or being stacked on location in H&P's first quarter.

Not only that, costs were still increasing. Total segment per day expenses, excluding reimbursables, increased to $19,800 during the fourth quarter from $18,700 per day in the third quarter, or about 9%. The company also noted that the trend toward performance contracts increased substantially in Q4 from 41% to 52%. For the uninitiated, performance contracts are footage-drilled based vs. a flat day rate. Footage contracts are generally a last resort for a drilling contractor as it transfers the risk for downtime or flat time to them. That's the point.

With 147 contracted rigs as they enter their first quarter, the company noted that the contractual churn had been higher than expected-meaning they had a learning curve as they lost rigs to footage contracts before they caved and bid that way, but expected things to improve from that point. They expect to end their first fiscal quarter with between 150 and 156 rigs working and are anticipating some additional adds in fiscal Q2. The U.S. rig count was flat during this period, so a slight bump as H&P suggests is a positive. We will ponder that going forward.

H&P's balance sheet is in good shape. With ~$900 mm in EBITDA on a TTM basis, they are generating enough cash to cover capex ~$400 mm and shareholder returns- ~$500 mm of dividends and stock buybacks. At least for now. CFO Mark Smith discussed cash flow, capex, and shareholder returns in the Q4 earnings call:

Our cash flow generation funded $846 million in capital deployment, including $395 million of CapEx, $104 million in base dividends and $98 million in supplemental dividends and $249 million in share repurchases together with related excise taxes .

For FY 2024, they expect this supplemental dividend to be about $68 mm. With $350 on the balance sheet and availability on their revolver, H&P has liquidity of over $1.1 bn and presents no meaningful near-term insolvency risks.

Risks to our thesis

I have laid out a thesis where the rig count has reached a bottom, and that the stock of H&P should be forming a bottom at or around $30.00. I could be wrong in either directions, as my calculations include some variables. With WTI (CL1:COM) near $70, the trend toward DUC withdrawal to maintain current output may continue longer than I anticipate. Last year, we saw DUC usage decline as oil prices ramped in Q2, and then accelerate when WTI began its Q4 decline. The current trend toward WTI incrementally increasing toward the mid-$70's is supportive of our overall thesis for a drilling-led rally in the second half.

Apart from that, there is the ever-present risks to the economy that could curb demand. That's too much to game out, but it's an identifiable risk.

Finally, as I have noted in past articles, the good sheikhs may tire of losing market share - America is exporting ever more crude, currently 6.5 mm - 7.2 mm bbls a week, vs ~4 mm two years ago. Don't think for a moment that statistic escapes our friends in the Arabian desert.

Your takeaway

I've been saying this for a while - we simply must have a rollover in shale output to see a sustained increase in the price of WTI. There are signs this is underway in the essentially flat growth of the two premiere basins-Permian, and Bakken. Nature abhors a state of equilibrium, and I think as refinery demand comes up in Q1, pricing for crude should trend higher.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. made a double bottom at $30 and change mid-year 2023. That becomes a solid entry point for shares for patient investors. At that level, with the supplemental dividend, you are receiving an additional 2.2% YOC for a total of 5.13%. Not earthshattering, but better than a poke in the eye. H&P is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 3.4 now, which is in a historically low range for the company.

I think there will be a resurgence in drilling activity later this year and the pendulum will swing back toward the drilling contractors. Industry sources have told me to expect about a 50 rig increase by the end of the year, with a YE exit of 670-680, or about a 9% bump higher. A sharp increase in WTI could increase that by another 5-10%.

Risk tolerant investors looking for exposure to the premiere U.S. land driller may want to consider if Helmerich & Payne, Inc. meets their investment objectives.