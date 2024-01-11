Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rithm Capital: I'm Buying The Commons, Preferreds Look Good

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.47K Followers

Summary

  • Rithm Capital is currently paying out a 9.5% dividend yield that's 160% covered by earnings available for distribution.
  • The mREIT is also trading at a 15% discount to book value at the end of its most recent quarter.
  • Growth of AUM is going to be dramatic with RITM set to announce another acquisition after closing its deal to buy Sculptor.
Beautiful Craftsman Bungalow Home in Los Angeles California

adamkaz

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) is a buy as the mortgage REIT grows and diversifies its business and looks to close what's currently a 15% discount to book value at the end of its last reported quarter. Book value was $5.95 billion,

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.47K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M
MKB 7
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (23)
Instead of dropping it's REIT status I believe they may spin off their Mortgage business leaving 2 separate companies
v
vernonjackson
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (29)
thoughts on the series D.? caught my eye as a nice rate to lock in for a little extra duration
r
rbow
Today, 3:17 PM
Comments (2.1K)
@vernonjackson RITM-D is my biggest holding. Long term higher float rate than other RITM orefrreds. Suppressed because of delay before floating though the lower price makes up for it, and because T rate is lower than SOFR now but that's not always the case.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RITM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RITM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RITM
--
RITM.PR.A
--
RITM.PR.B
--
RITM.PR.C
--
RITM.PR.D
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.