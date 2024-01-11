adamkaz

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) is a buy as the mortgage REIT grows and diversifies its business and looks to close what's currently a 15% discount to book value at the end of its last reported quarter. Book value was $5.95 billion, $12.32 per share, growing by 16 cents sequentially and by 1.78% over the year-ago comp. This growth has come despite the Fed funds rate rising to a multi-decade high with RITM's current discount to book developing in 2020 when book value collapsed at the onset of the pandemic. The discount has remained volatile but sticky since then. Critically, I'm being paid a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend whilst waiting for this to close, a 9.5% annualized forward dividend yield. I last covered RITM in September to go over the uncertainty surrounding the close of its acquisition of Sculptor.

The mREIT is set to change significantly with the closure of the $720 million Sculptor deal set to transform RITM into a global asset manager. The growth of this will mean a future where assets under management ("AUM") will drive greater value creation than its core servicing business. RITM is targeting growth of AUM to $50 billion by the end of 2024. The acquisition also opens up the small specter of RITM revoking its REIT election and converting to a taxable C-Corporation. Why? To retain more flexibility over its taxable earnings. This is not unprecedented, with the renewable energy-focused REIT Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) recently pushing through such a conversion. However, RITM has not explicitly mentioned this, but in their recent earnings call alluded to chasing another acquisition in the asset management space to be consummated sometime this year.

We're also working on another transaction that upon consummation grows our asset management business to 50 billion of AUM. These transactions are transformational for us and continue our narrative towards being a leading global asset management business. Michael Nierenberg, RITM CEO

Buying Rithm 2.0

& Co. ( The alternative asset management space is a great one to be in with highly attractive recurring revenue from fees charged to funds that can be scaled every year. Publicly listed asset managers from KKR KKR ) to Ares Management ( ARES ) have performed exceptionally well, and RITM's push to build its private capital business renders it commons more of a compelling buy.

The Sculptor deal is expected to be neutral to earnings this year but will be accretive from 2025 and adds $34 billion in AUM across funds in the multi-strategy, real estate, and credit space. The transformation comes as RITM's revenue and earnings continue to beat consensus to the upside. Third-quarter revenue of $1.09 billion was up 19.4% over its year-ago comp and was ahead of analyst consensus by a material $190.13 million.

GAAP net income of $193.9 million, $0.40 per share, was up a material 14 cents from its year-ago comp with earnings available for distribution ("EAD') higher at $280.8 million. This was $0.58 per share, which means RITM's EAD is currently covering its dividend by 160%. The high coverage also came with cash and liquidity at the end of the quarter of $1.9 billion. Hence, the currently near double-digit yield is incredibly protected.

Outlook And The Preferreds

Preferred Series Discount/Premium to liquidation price ($25) Annual distribution Yield on cost % Floating Date 7.50% Series A Fixed/Float Preferred ( NYSE: RITM.PR.A -3% ($24.25) $1.88 7.76% 8/15/2024 7.125% Series B Fixed/Float Preferred ( NYSE: RITM.PR.B -5.4% ($23.64) $1.78 7.53% 8/15/2024 6.375% Series C Fixed/Float Preferred ( NYSE: RITM.PR.C -13.6% ($21.60) $1.59375 7.43% 2/15/2025 7.00% Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock ( NYSE: RITM.PR.D -10% ($22.50) $1.75 7.77% 11/15/2026 Click to enlarge

RITM's four preferreds all have floating rate mechanisms, with Series A and B set to float later this year on August 15. For the 7.50% Series A Fixed/Float Preferred ((RITM.PR.A)), the dividends will be paid at a floating rate of the Three-Month LIBOR plus 5.802% per annum. This will be updated to Three-Month SOFR plus an adjustment rate of 0.26161%. The commons are the better buy, but both the Series A and Series B preferreds could make decent purchases at their current level for more risk-averse investors, even with interest rates likely lower when they float. The CME FedWatch Tool is showing that rates could be lower by at least 50 basis points by the time they float.

The outlook of the commons will be driven by the continued growth of book value and the near-term direction of inflation. Book value could continue to grow with RITM significantly outearning its dividends, but with no indication that it will raise the quarterly distribution. I'm comfortable building a larger position here on the back of the dividend yield, significant EAD coverage, and the discount to book. The growth of AUM will also be interesting to see, and RITM could see its common shares move to trade at a premium if its private capital push grows to reflect management ambitions.