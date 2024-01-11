Maddie Meyer

Background

In late July 2023, I published an article with a strong buy rating on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), which you can access here. At the time, CVS was firmly in the market's "doghouse": the stock was 52% off its all-time highs, well below its historical average valuation levels, and struggling to find direction.

However, my bullish thesis was grounded in four core factors:

Strong cash flow: At the time of writing, CVS boasted a free cash flow yield of 19.27%, one of the highest I had seen across all industries.

Under-appreciated M&A: I believed investors were overlooking the potential of the company's three recent acquisitions: Aetna, Signify Health, and Oak Street Health. This tendency to lump CVS in with its outdated and struggling peer, Walgreens (WBA), was a mistake.

Cheap valuation: When I wrote my initial article, CVS was trading at a P/E of 8.3x, significantly below its 10-year average of just above 12x.

Dividend protection: Even after the 50% price correction, CVS still had sufficient cash flow to comfortably maintain its respectable dividend, with a yield exceeding 3%, providing valuable downside protection for investors.

CVS Price Chart (Koyfin)

When I initially wrote my article, CVS was at $70.5 per share. It has since climbed 13%, and my view on the stock has shifted slightly. While the upward movement has been a hit for investors and I still believe in CVS for the long term, its current price and valuation no longer warrant a strong buy or even a buy rating in my opinion.

New Investment Thesis

I now rate CVS stock a hold. I remain confident in the diversification the company and brand have achieved through their acquisitions. They now offer more than just traditional pharmacy products and retail goods, and still maintain a strong reputation of a safe, reliable, and accessible neighborhood convenient store for many people around the globe.

Walgreens CEO said on CNBC this week that about 10 million daily store visits makes me believe CVS's numbers are likely in a similar range.

The dividend also continues to offer protection. While the yield is currently 3%, it remains respectable, especially considering the potential for 6-10% price appreciation. The declining payout ratio is a positive sign, suggesting a potential for a decent dividend increase in 2024, likely exceeding Walgreens' recent cut.

CVS Dividend Overview (Koyfin)

For current long-term CVS holders, sitting tight remains a viable option. Collect your dividend and enjoy potential further gains of 4-5% by year-end without worry. However, if you're a newly interested investor, it might be time to take profits or reduce your position, as I have done.

My change in thesis stems from two key factors:

Weakened cash flow: CVS's free cash flow has nearly halved, dropping from $17 billion with a 19.27% yield to $11 billion and a 10.95% yield. This decline, coupled with rising debt, raises concerns.

CVS's free cash flow has nearly halved, dropping from $17 billion with a 19.27% yield to $11 billion and a 10.95% yield. This decline, coupled with rising debt, raises concerns. More expensive valuation: While I understand higher costs related to M&A, growth, and expansion, this drop in cash flow is significant. Tighter capital allocation, meaning less share buybacks, slower dividend growth, and potentially muted business growth, might become realities if cash flow continues to decrease.

However, I remain optimistic that CVS is strategically investing this cash, and we'll see improved financials and a respectable return on invested capital ('ROIC') in the near future.

CVS FCF 1st Article .vs. Now (Author Calculations)

In terms of valuation, CVS currently trades at a 9.3x P/E for 2024, still lower than its historical average of 12.4x over the past 10 years. While we might be seeing a shift in CVS's valuation range, it's worth noting that the stock is also slightly off its five-year average of 9.8x. This low valuation raises questions, and rightfully so.

Analysts do expect earnings per share ('EPS') to dip slightly in both 2023 and 2024, which could justify a lower P/E multiple like 9x.

CVS Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

CVS is also facing a changing business landscape. The rise of big tech players like Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), new entrants like Teladoc (TDOC), and persistent competition from Walgreens are all impacting their brick-and-mortar model.

Despite this, I still see some potential in CVS at its current 9x P/E. There could be room for expansion, but the risk-reward profile is less attractive than before.

When I initially rated CVS a strong buy, the R:R was 4.9x and the stock was 19% away from my fair value target. Now, it's just 4% away and the R:R has shrunk to 1.4x. While still above 1, it's not nearly as favorable or safe as previously.

Given these changes and the recent price increase, I am forced to downgrade the stock to a hold at $80 per share. Until I see sustained bottom-line growth or a pullback in the stock price, I would be cautious about buying into CVS at current levels. Potential risks still exist.

Risk

The risks I identified six months ago remain relevant. However, I'd add a new one: valuation risk. At its current P/E multiple north of 9x, a contraction could occur if growth continues to stall and CVS and WBA struggle to adapt their business models. This scenario could push the stock back down to the low $70s or even the high $60s.

CVS FWD P/E & Historical Price Graph (Koyfin)

One major risk, as I've mentioned before, remains the company's struggling stores. Aging, understaffed, expensive, and rife with theft, these locations face fierce competition from convenient and lower-cost rivals like Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger (KR). These competitors offer similar products at significantly lower prices, both in-store and online, through Amazon's rapid delivery.

The question then becomes: how can CVS maintain foot traffic against these challenges? The pharmacy itself, particularly with its Aetna insurance offerings, and the widespread convenience of CVS locations, are key factors. Many customers find it easier to pop into a nearby CVS rather than choosing another pharmacy. Of course, for some, it might simply be a matter of which store is on the more convenient side of the road!

Theft remains a significant issue plaguing CVS. Locking up everything and forcing customers to wait for understaffed employees to unlock cages for inexpensive items is clearly not the answer. Implementing AI and advanced camera/facial recognition technology could potentially offer solutions, not only reducing theft, but also boosting the bottom line.

Price Targets

Using a Next Twelve Months (NTM) Price Target Scenario table alongside the stock's historical valuation range and current analyst estimates, I've created a bull, base, and bear price target outlook.

Previously, when I analyzed CVS, I was 19% away from my base case price target with a very favorable 4.9x risk-reward ratio. This meant I saw 49% potential upside to my bull case PT and only 10% downside risk to my bear case PT. The stock was already significantly discounted, making it a great buying opportunity.

However, the situation has changed. Now, I'm just 4% away from my base case fair value, and the R:R has shrunk to a weak 1.4x. This translates to 31% potential upside to my bull case scenario, but also a concerning 21% downside risk to my bear case PT.

As you can imagine, it's significantly easier to justify investing when the potential return is 50% with only 10% downside, compared to 30% return with 20% downside risk.

For your reference, I've included the current NTM Price Target Scenario table:

CVS NTM Price Target Scenario Table (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Data on S.A.)

This time, I went a step further and developed a DCF model. This model allows us to estimate the stock's value based on the assumption that CVS will continue operating smoothly, generating excess free cash flow, and consistently increasing its dividend. Under this scenario, my long-term price target (2-3 years) is $103 per share, representing approximately 28.5% upside potential from the current price of $80. While the path may not be linear, I believe that sustained business differentiation and innovative offerings will enable CVS to maintain its cash flow generation and customer base.

CVS DGM Results (Author Calculations)

Reaching $103 is certainly a tall order, and it might take even longer than the 2-3 year timeframe I outlined. Ultimately, their success hinges on how effectively they manage their stores, attract foot traffic, and develop innovative revenue streams. $354 billion in expected revenue for 2023 is a powerful engine, but sustained growth can become challenging at such a large scale.

Despite the hurdles, I remain confident in CVS's ability to adapt and thrive in the long run. Compared to Walgreens, I see them with a clearer path to navigate the changing retail landscape. This raises an interesting question: as I was asked this earlier this week, could WBA be the next stock to exit the Dow Jones 30?

Conclusion

While I remain fundamentally positive on CVS long-term, I'm downgrading my rating to a hold due to valuation concerns, potential future cash flow limitations, and a weakened risk-reward profile. The recent run-up to $80 has compressed the valuation, making entry less attractive at this point.

However, I reiterate that existing CVS investors can comfortably hold their positions. For potential new entrants, I recommend caution. Monitor the stock's movements over the next few weeks before considering entry. With earnings on February 7th, a temporary stall isn't surprising. A dip below $80 could present a buying opportunity, but confirmation of continued cash flow generation and positive earnings guidance will be key for investor sentiment.

My core thesis for CVS remains partially intact. They're actively diversifying, employing multiple growth strategies, and generating strong free cash flow. The critical question is long-term sustainability: can this momentum continue, or is the business model becoming outdated? While I trust the management team and brand, current pricing requires prudence due to an uncertain consumer and economic environment.