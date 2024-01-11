Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS: Rerating - Downgrade From Strong Buy To Hold

Jan. 11, 2024 2:49 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stock7 Comments
Summary

  • CVS Health's stock has climbed 13%+ since my initial article, prompting a shift in my view from a strong buy to a hold rating.
  • I remain confident in CVS's diversification through acquisitions and its reputation as a reliable neighborhood store and pharmacy.
  • However, weakened cash flow and a more expensive valuation have led to concerns about the stock's future performance.

Boston Area Continues Covid-19 Testing At Sites Around City

Maddie Meyer

Background

In late July 2023, I published an article with a strong buy rating on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), which you can access here. At the time, CVS was firmly in the market's "doghouse": the stock was 52% off its

My name is Jake Blumenthal, and I’m glad that my page has sparked your interest. I serve as an Advisor & Portfolio Analyst at Meridian Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory. I use a combination of financial, technical, and macroeconomic analysis to best support my clients, form my opinions, and develop investment theses. My research and data analysis shared allow me to clearly review the growth and value of companies along with a vast selection of funds and themes. It also enables me to identify both short-term trends and long-term opportunities. I strive to find winners for investors to grow portfolios and mitigate risk by utilizing different valuation methods and modeling techniques. If you would like to learn more about the services we offer at Meridian, what a financial advisor could do for you, or learn more about my investment process please reach out using my email or LinkedIn link below.Email: jblumenthal@meridianwealthllc.com

Comments (7)

k
kevn1111
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (11.88K)
Personally I would never rate anything a strong buy unless there was about 25% upside. So a 13% increase would, assuming story still intact says it is a buy.

Regarding $100+ price in 3 years. It was already there so not a stretch, especially since they are growing business via acquisitions. Now it could be a stretch if those acquisitions do not contribute.

Mgmt has stayed with their $8-$9 in earnings and with just a little growth this sb near $100. Yes that is 11x-12x, but consistent growing dividend payor should have that multiple at a minimum.

The big acquisitions could and probably should be very accretive in a couple years. Furthermore you have the Medicare star rating improvement which will add another $1B in 2025.

This is still a buy unless the acquisitions fail to deliver. There a significant synergies.

Mgmt: I have never had a strong conviction. The store products are overpriced and by as much as 60%. I only buy with the coupons. Great deals then, but does not lead to add-on purchases. With the quantity and density of stores they need to work in pricing to increase foot traffic. They have. Los bumped up script prices. I use GoodRx to lower costs and if cheaper elsewhere I transfer. Scripts are a commodity now and if you are not viewing as such you likely are paying too much, unless you have very good insurance. I am retired and thus have to go through marketplace and isn’t as good as when I worked for “da man”. Point is there are significant changes they can make to drive foot traffic. I know as I was VPFinance of Retail of a global 500 store company. But since they price so high maybe they are good on their ROI on their brick and mortar stores.

I put FV near $100. Again that assumes acquisitions are accretive.
BuffteethrBlog profile picture
BuffteethrBlog
Today, 3:29 PM
Comments (2.86K)
CVS has to many locations now. There are 4 within 5 minutes of my house. This was fine when their main competitor was Walgreens. However, within my 5 minute drive area there are over a dozen pharmacies in total as Publix and Walmart got into the game.
Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 3:33 PM
Comments (144)
@BuffteethrBlog Interesting, thank you for your feedback!! Curious, however, do those CVS in your opinion still see some foot traffic compared to or over some of the other names you list?
P
Paddy O
Today, 3:07 PM
Comments (1)
Another great read Jake!
Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 3:29 PM
Comments (144)
@Paddy O Thank you, Paddy O!
d
deadhead213
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (5.76K)
$cvs is in a great position to expand and grow. I have no worries abt the share price and I’m a few months will rebound. Long term, $cvs is a growth stock where you BTFD
Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (144)
@deadhead213 Well said and your confidence in the stock is definitely contagious... I certainly will be looking to possibly enter any dips back to the low $70s
