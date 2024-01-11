Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIVO: Designed To Outperform JEPI

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
665 Followers

Summary

  • Research suggests that high-yield covered call strategies underperform low-yield strategies, leading to lower total returns.
  • Covered call ETFs with higher yields have a greater negative equity exposure, resulting in lower expected returns.
  • There is a positive relationship between the derivative yield and the expected volatility risk premium return, but this is overshadowed by the negative equity impact.
  • DIVO targets a lower yield than JEPI and is hence designed to outperform JEPI.

Graphic designer works on computer laptop with digital pen. Scrutinize

Ralf Hahn/iStock via Getty Images

Recently some interesting covered call ETF research was published. We had already a slight preference for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) from my article last January and the research strengthens our

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
665 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DIVO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIVO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.