I recently wrote in my article on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) that cybersecurity is one of the largest and best secular growth trends and how that industry is consolidating. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is the third cybersecurity-related company I am covering after Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike (CRWD), as it should be a prime beneficiary of the trend of customers seeking cybersecurity solutions increasingly looking to consolidate more functions onto a single platform, instead of buying point solutions from different vendors. Its "single pane of glass" approach aligns well with this trend, potentially attracting customers looking for a streamlined security platform, as well as many other functions.

The stock popped 14% after reporting third-quarter 2023 earnings on November 2, 2023. Cloudflare displayed solid revenue growth and increased profitability. More importantly, management highlighted two reasons revenue growth should continue outperforming. The first is its potential to take advantage of the consolidation trend in cybersecurity, especially in network security and Zero Trust. The second is the company potentially developing a long-term business in Artificial Intelligence ("AI") inferencing.

For people seeking to invest in Cloudflare at current prices, the company's potential upside is well known, and the stock now trades at a valuation that some might view as excessive. This article will briefly discuss its opportunity in cybersecurity and AI, the competitive environment, its risks, its valuation, why investors concerned with the stock's valuation might want to avoid it, and why I recommend the stock as a Buy for aggressive growth investors.

The company's cybersecurity opportunity

Cloudflare's core business is a content delivery network or CDN. This service caches content from a host website in the nearest server in its network to the end user, thereby speeding up how fast a user can access a website's content. Cloudflare's network is massive. In its 2022 10-K, the company states, "Today, our network spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries worldwide and interconnects with over 10,000 networks globally, including major ISPs, cloud services, and enterprises."

Cloudflare started doing business in 2009 and dipped its toe into cybersecurity early in its history by creating a service to prevent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. It has since branched out into many other security solutions, as seen in the image below.

Today, as more companies adopt remote work, edge computing, the Internet of Things, and new ways of thinking about cybersecurity arise, Cloudflare increasingly competes with companies like Zscaler (ZS), Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and other companies specializing in networking and security. To explain why management believes it has a meaningful opportunity in cybersecurity, let's first look at how employees traditionally access corporate computing resources.

The public internet has untenable security risks, unreliable performance, and limited control over data routing. The image below shows how companies use conventional networking architecture to bypass the public internet to connect branch offices and remote users to a company's computing resources. Companies like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) provide clients with private wide area networks (WANs) or dedicated paths to connect offices over long distances securely, which utilizes a technology named MPLS, which is short for Multiprotocol Label Switching. Meanwhile, remote workers can connect to headquarters via a VPN, which is short for Virtual Public Network. Providers like Palo Alto Networks and many others offer VPN services to clients to encrypt communication between remote users and the client's VPN server, protecting data as it travels through the public internet before reaching headquarters.

However, the older model above has one major flaw in an era of increasing remote workers and IoT devices sending information back to the company's computing resources. One single on-premises access point between headquarters and cloud resources can slow information transfers to a crawl. The image below shows Cloudflare's solution to the bottlenecking problem in the older model.

The above image is one depiction of Cloudflare's SASE model. The company describes the above networking model on its website:

Secure access service edge (SASE) implementation simplifies traditional network architecture by merging network and security services on one global network. Instead of bottlenecking all traffic and users through a single, on-premise access point, SASE allows enterprises to route, inspect, and secure traffic in a single pass at the Internet edge. Cloudflare is built on cloud-native infrastructure that we refer to as our global network. Our globally distributed edge locations create a network fabric that brings security and performance capabilities as close to end users as possible, helping enterprises reduce latency, mitigate attacks close to the source, and seamlessly apply security controls to user connections. Source: Cloudflare's website.

Notice how Cloudflare's new SASE model eliminates MPLS and VPN providers from the equation. The image below shows that it also consolidates other networking and security functions into one architecture.

Cloudflare's SASE model could eliminate the need for a next-generation firewall like those made by Palo Alto Networks. Its SASE model also incorporates Zero Trust Security, which could eliminate the need for companies to seek out Zero Trust Security solutions from providers like Zscaler and Okta (OKTA).

SASE is one of the most rapidly growing markets in the security industry. According to Mordor Intelligence, the SASE market will grow from $6.74 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 20.48% to $22.89 billion in 2028. Market Research Future projects the market to grow from $7.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 22.1% to $42.86 billion by 2032. Cloudflare defines Zero Trust as "a security model based on the principle of maintaining strict access controls and not trusting anyone by default, even those already inside the network perimeter." Precedence Research projects the Zero Trust market size to grow from $25.12 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 16.78% to $118.5 billion by 2032. Mordor Intelligence estimates the Zero Trust market at $33.07 billion in 2024 and projects it to grow at a CAGR of 16.84% to reach $72.01 billion by 2029.

During the third quarter earnings call, Cloudflare announced eight new deals, with six security-related transactions. The Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Matthew Prince said the following about the security-related sales:

A major European consulting company signed a three-year $1.6 million contract for Access and Gateway, along with Magic WAN and our data localization suite. They selected Cloudflare over first-generation Zero Trust competitors because of the breadth of our platform. The theme across these examples is customers are looking for a Zero Trust solution, increasingly wanting to protect their entire network. Cloudflare is the only vendor that can deliver a comprehensive network-wide solution from a single vendor. Source: Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Two important global research and advisory companies recognized the company's Zero Trust SASE platform, Cloudflare One, as a Leader in three distinct categories in 2023. Forrester Research's (FORR) Forrester Wave named Cloudflare a leader in Enterprise Email Security. International Data Corporation's IDC MarketScape recognized Cloudflare as a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access and Network Edge Security as a Service. Matthew Prince acknowledged the importance of winning those awards on the company's third-quarter earnings call:

I think we're seeing real strength around the network security and our Zero Trust products. We've been recognized as leaders in those spaces by a number of the key analysts. That's driven up the amount of interest. The pipeline for those products is extremely strong. Source: Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

One of Cloudflare's most significant advantages is that it blocks malicious traffic at the network edge, closer to its source, before reaching the customer's infrastructure, considerably reducing the impact of an attack. Some customers also value the ability to deploy its solution quickly and the simplicity of the service. Cloudflare's cybersecurity offering should be attractive to companies with most of their operations in the cloud or on the edge because of its Zero Trust technology.

It has a promising opportunity in AI

Cloudflare has a short-term opportunity and a long-term opportunity in AI. The company's short-term opportunity emerged because the demand for training generative AI models has exceeded NVIDIA's (NVDA) ability to supply Graphics Processing Units ("GPU"). Cloudflare lets companies quickly move data to wherever AI infrastructure providers have located the GPUs globally. CEO Matthew Prince said it this way:

I think our opportunity in the training space is in helping that big set of data go to wherever there's enough resources today. So today, there is a real constraint on finding buildings full of GPUs that are out there... And so our short-term opportunity in AI is because we're the connectivity cloud, we make it really easy to take data, not just from AWS East to AWS West and do it without paying an AWS tax. AWS actually charges you to move data from one region to another, we don't. But we also make it easy to go from AWS to Microsoft (MSFT), to [Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG)] Google, to Ali [Alibaba (BABA)], to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), to Oracle (ORCL), to IBM (IBM), and basically chase around the world to wherever you can get the cheapest GPU prices. Source: Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

The above opportunity is only short term as eventually NVIDIA and other chip manufacturers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) will supply enough GPUs to the market, and there will no longer be as much need for data to chase down GPU capacity around the world.

Cloudflare's long-term opportunity is within AI inference. NVIDIA defines inference as when AI "infers things about new data it's presented with based on its training." Cloudflare believes inference will take place in two areas, one of which is important for Cloudflare's business. The first area, which is unimportant to Cloudflare, is on the device. CEO Prince gave an example on the earnings call of a person searching on an iPhone to find pictures of a dog or cat and the AI model finding those pictures. Apple made that search feature possible by pre-loading a trained model on the phone, and that model can take a new set of information (in the form of a question like "find pictures of a cat?") and use it to categorize information to find cat pictures.

The next area of inference occurs when AI models are too large to fit on a device, which is where Cloudflare comes in. There are two primary reasons that a company might choose to run AI inference in Cloudflare's data centers. The first reason is that the best place to run models too large for a device is as near as possible to the end user. The second reason is government regulation around AI that requires data to remain in the country. Matthew Prince described the problem that Cloudflare could potentially solve on the third quarter earnings call:

Today, 95% of the AI GPU resources that are being deployed, been deployed in the United States. And so as I talk to leaders in Europe and Asia, all around the world, they're saying, we want to make sure that as our citizens are using these AI models, that they're distributed globally and that the data about our citizens stays as local as possible. And so to that extent, we think that the second best place for an AI model to run is in a network which is as close as possible to that end user. And that's what we've built at Cloudflare. Source: Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

What's impressive is that management anticipated the need to run AI models locally six years ago when there was little demand for that service. However, anticipating that future need, the company proactively built servers with extra space (PCI slots) to accommodate GPUs later. Now that the demand for running local inference has arrived, management has sent teams worldwide to install GPUs in its existing server infrastructure. The advantage of simply adding GPUs, instead of building new servers from scratch with the GPUs installed, is that Cloudflare can add inference capability while staying within its Capital Expense budget of 8% to 10% of revenue. What that capability means for investors is that the company can build out AI inference globally without meaningfully negatively impacting free cash flow ("FCF").

If the company did hit its 2023 goal, it would have successfully deployed inference-optimized GPUs in 100 cities globally by the end of last year. There's more. Cloudflare's CEO said on the third earnings call, "By the end of 2024, we expect to have inference-optimized GPUs running in nearly every location where Cloudflare operates worldwide, making us easily the most widely distributed cloud-AI inference platform."

The company had a solid third quarter

Cloudflare grew paying customers by 16.7% year-over-year from 156,000 to 182,027. Even more important, paying customers with Annualized Revenue greater than $100,000 increased 34% year-over-year to 2,558. The company may have started a little over 13 years ago as a business focused on developers and small companies; however, it is now increasingly penetrating large enterprises and government accounts -- 60% of its revenue is from large customers. Its increased traction with larger customers is showing up in solid revenue growth. It grew revenue 32.2% year-over-year to $335.6, beating analysts' consensus estimates by $5.02 million.

Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

Cloudflare's GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) gross margin was 76.74. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.7%, which the management noted was above its target range of 75% to 77%.

Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

The chart below shows Cloudflare's non-GAAP operating expenses and operating income as a percentage of revenue. The company significantly reduced General and administrative (G&A) expenses between 2018 and 2022, an action we want to see as G&A is primarily fixed costs that don't directly produce sales. It also reduced Sales and Marketing (S&M) by 1000 basis points from 52% to 42%. As a result of Cloudflare's efforts to reduce costs while continuing to grow revenue, its core profitability, which is what non-GAAP operating margin represents, turned profitable in 2022, and when it reports year-end 2023 earnings, management expects to record a 9% non-GAAP operating margin.

Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

However, although improving, GAAP operating margins are still negative.

Data by YCharts

Third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.16, beating analysts' consensus estimates by $0.06. In the third quarter, FCF was $34.9 million, and the FCF margin was 10%. In comparison, last year's comparable quarter produced a negative FCF of $4.6 million and a negative FCF margin of 2% FCF. Cloudflare ended the third quarter with $1.57 billion in cash and short-term investments against $1.28 billion in long-debt, with $495 million of that debt in convertible notes due in 2025. The remaining long-term debt is a $790 million convertible note due 2026. As of the end of September 2023, it had a quick ratio of 3.89, which means it can easily cover its short-term liabilities. Although the balance sheet bears monitoring, the company is in a solid position, especially since it expects to continue growing its FCF.

Data by YCharts

The following image compares Cloudflare's long-term operating model to its third-quarter metrics.

Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

The above numbers are non-GAAP metrics. According to the above image, the management projects a long-term FCF margin goal above 25%, which would align with one of the oldest and most mature SaaS companies, Salesforce (CRM), which currently has an FCF margin of almost 26%.

Competition

While Cloudflare's SASE and Zero Trust solutions are innovative, the company didn't invent those cybersecurity categories, and several companies may have more mature offerings in those two categories. For instance, Palo Alto Networks was the only company Gartner, Inc. (IT) rated a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE. Additionally, some security companies have capabilities in endpoint protection, advanced threat detection, in-depth data loss prevention, and protecting on-premises computing, where Cloudflare may have zero or limited capabilities. Depending on a company's needs, companies may go in directions other than Cloudflare for their cybersecurity. Additionally, cybersecurity is heavily competitive, and the past has shown that a company could have an industry-leading solution one day, only for a competitor to invent a better mousetrap the next, making that solution obsolete. Investors should continue to monitor Cloudflare's ability to displace competitors in an increasingly cut-throat market.

As for competition in AI, if you listen to Cloudflare's management talk about its AI inference opportunity, they make it seem like the company is the only one building local AI inference capability. However, the company has plenty of competition, starting with the big boys, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft and Google. Amazon has a fully managed service that it can install in a company's on-premises data center or co-location space. Microsoft has a similar service. You can't leave out Google Cloud, which offers managed edge computing services.

Other than the cloud giants, Cloudflare competes with the older and arguably "larger" CDN, Akamai (AKAM), which also has edge computing capabilities. The company also competes with Fastly (FSLY), which has a similar service to Workers AI, named Fastly Compute. In addition to all the above direct competition, the company faces indirect competition from NVIDIA's AI platform and Intel's edge computing tools, which will sell hardware and software for customers to build their own on-premises AI inference capabilities.

Other risks

Cloudflare's growth rate has decelerated over the last year. For example, the chart below shows that after the company logged 54% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2022, revenue growth declined before slightly rebounding in the third quarter of 2023.

Data by YCharts

Analysts remain concerned about top-line growth as management projected fourth quarter 2023 total revenue between $352 million and $353 million, which translates to 28.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus analysts' projection is $356.3 million or 29.7% year-over-year growth. This underperformance might also concern some investors since Cloudflare recently encountered issues with its sales force over the last year. During Cloudflare's first quarter 2023 earnings call, CEO Prince said:

Although we've won 1/ 3 of the Fortune 500 customers, if we're honest with ourselves, we saw a lot of our success with our enterprise customers because our products were so good and solved real problems that every big company faces. That allowed many on our sales team to succeed largely by just taking orders. When the fish are jumping right in the boat, you don't need to be a very good fishermen. But at the risk of mixing watering metaphors, as the tide goes out, you get a clear view who's not wearing shorts. The macroeconomic environment has gotten harder, and we're seeing that some on our team aren't dressed for work. Digging in with Marc, we've identified more than 100 people on our sales team who have consistently missed expectations. Simply put, a significant percentage of our sales force has been repeatedly underperforming based on measurable performance targets and critical KPIs. That's obviously a problem. Source: Cloudflare First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Prince said on the earnings call that metrics show that the new sales team members have produced better results than the sales team the company let go. For instance, CEO Prince said:

During the quarter, the pipeline generated by this new cohort was 1.6x higher than those brought on at the same time a year earlier. These new account executives achieved more than 130% of their activity goals for the quarter. Source: Cloudflare Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

However, some investors may still worry about the company's sales team execution. Cloudflare underperforming analysts' revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2023 didn't help matters. If you choose to invest in Cloudflare, it is vital to monitor what the company says about how its sales team is performing in future quarters and watch whether revenue growth stabilizes or continues to decline in future earnings reports.

Why I rate the stock a buy for aggressive growth investors

Seeking Alpha's quant rates the stock's valuation as an F. By most traditional valuation ratios, the market has overvalued Cloudflare. However, its price-to-sales ratio compares favorably to CrowdStrike when considering its quarterly year-over-year growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at Cloudflare's reverse discounted cash flow ("DCF") to estimate what FCF growth rates the market assumes in its current stock price.

Reverse DCF

The third quarter of 2023 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $102 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 45.3% Current Stock Price (January 8, 2024, closing price) $81.63 Terminal FCF value $4.364 billion Discounted Terminal Value $21.030 billion Click to enlarge

A 45.3% FCF growth rate over ten years is a big ask, and I would rate the stock a Sell if I thought that was the implied growth rate. However, currently, Cloudflare only has a 12-month ("TTM") FCF margin of 8.4%. If I look at a more mature company in the same CDN business, Akamai, it has a TTM FCF margin of around 16%, and Cloudflare expects to achieve an FCF margin of above 25% eventually. So, if Cloudflare can reach at least a 25% FCF margin and you multiply Cloudflare's trailing TTM revenue of $1209 million by a forecasted 25% FCF margin, the result is 302.5 million. Let's do a reverse DCF, assuming Cloudflare reaches a 25% FCF margin.

Reverse DCF

Free Cash Flow TTM at a 20% FCF margin (Trailing 12 months in millions) $302.5 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 29.2% Current Stock Price (January 10, 2024, closing price) $81.63 Terminal FCF value $4.006 billion Discounted Terminal Value $19.304 billion Click to enlarge

If Cloudflare can produce FCF margins above 25%, it could achieve an even lower implied FCF growth rate. I believe A 29.2% FCF growth rate is doable for the company. However, management must execute flawlessly, balancing revenue growth against profitability to achieve such growth rates. If Cloudflare can only match Akamai's TTM FCF of 16%, the company would need to reach a 35.7% FCF growth rate over the next ten years to justify the current price.

If you are a value investor, you might want to avoid this stock. However, the potential upside from its opportunities in cybersecurity and AI is enough for me to recommend this stock as a Buy for aggressive growth investors.