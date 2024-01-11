hapabapa

Introduction

It's time for my first article covering a Health Information Services company this year.

In this case, we'll discuss GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC), the General Electric (GE) spin-off that went public last year.

My first (and most recent) article on the company was written on June 29, when I asked the question: "GE HealthCare: A Good Future Dividend Growth Stock?"

Since then, the stock is up 1%, underperforming the market by roughly 750 basis points.

The good news is that healthcare stocks are off to a good start this year. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) is up 2.9% year-to-date, as the market is rushing for anti-cyclical growth in what will likely be another year of elevated uncertainty.

Hence, in this article, I'll update my GE HealthCare thesis, explaining why the company may be up to 50% undervalued if it is able to capitalize on strong secular growth tailwinds.

So, let's get to it!

The Many Tailwinds Of GE HealthCare

Let's start this article by taking a closer look at its most recent financial results.

In the third quarter of 2023, GE HealthCare reported strong financial results, with positive trends across key segments.

For example, total revenues for the quarter came in at $4.8 billion, marking a 5% year-over-year increase.

The organic revenue growth was even stronger as it reached 6%, primarily driven by a combination of increased volume and favorable pricing.

Even more importantly, the company maintained a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x, indicating strong demand and positive sentiment from customers.

Order growth was reported at 1%, resulting in a backlog of $18.4 billion.

Segment-wise, GEHC showed a diversified and resilient portfolio with notable performance across key segments.

In Imaging, the organic revenue growth was 5% year-over-year, driven by a solid backlog and improved fulfillment in price. The segment also showed an EBIT margin improvement of 150 basis points, reflecting progress in driving productivity, pricing measures catching up to inflation headwinds, and higher volume.

Ultrasound, while facing a challenging year-over-year comparison, stabilized following COVID-related disruptions and supply chain challenges. Despite a 1% decline in organic revenue, the 2-year average showed mid-single-digit growth.

Patient Care Solutions reported organic revenue growth of 9%, driven by volume and price. The improved backlog fulfillment and the contribution from new product introductions were key drivers.

Pharmaceutical Diagnostics stood out with a robust quarter, reporting a 12% year-over-year organic revenue growth. The segment's EBIT margin, although declining year-over-year due to inflation and planned investments, showed a sequential improvement of 140 basis points.

Thanks to these numbers, GE HealthCare's outlook for growth remained optimistic, as it expects organic revenue growth in the range of 6% to 8%, reaffirming its resilience and capacity to capture market opportunities.

Meanwhile, the backlog, standing at $18.4 billion, provides a solid foundation for future quarters.

The good news continues, as the company is expected to maintain elevated earnings growth.

Growth Drivers Making GEHC An Undervalued Play

Looking at the data in the chart below (I'm sorry for the small numbers), we can make the case that GEHC is attractively valued.

The company is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 20.2x.

It does not have a "normal" valuation due to its short history as a stand-alone company.

In 2023, the company is expected to report a 17.4% EPS contraction, followed by a prolonged growth streak with 12% growth in 2024, 12% growth in 2025, and 17% growth in 2026.

FAST Graphs

I believe that these growth rates warrant at least a multiple of 19.5x to 21.0x earnings, which would indicate a fair price target of $109 to $118, which is roughly 40% to 53% above the current price.

With that said, you probably wonder how the company can sustain such high growth rates.

During the November 29 Fireside Chat hosted by Citigroup (C), the company elaborated on long-term growth tailwinds.

For example, the company has been a pioneer in AI applications within the medical device arena. The company discussed four significant areas of AI utilization:

AI enhancing image quality and capabilities.

AI increasing productivity and user capabilities, especially in ultrasound.

AI aids in diagnosis, helping identify lesions and potential issues.

Emphasis on quality control, cybersecurity, and ensuring AI output reliability.

Essentially, the company's digital and AI strategy focuses on precision care, aiming to assist clinicians and radiologists in improving patient outcomes.

With an increasing shortage of radiologists globally, GE HealthCare's AI-enabled devices, approved by the FDA, address challenges such as burnout and workflow efficiency.

The company is a leader in FDA-approved AI applications, with a focus on faster scan times, improved imaging quality, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

In general, digital capabilities have become a cornerstone of the company's growth, as digital revenues have exceeded $1 billion.

The emphasis on recurring revenue models, such as Software as a Service ("SaaS") or subscription-based offerings, aligns with industry trends and provides high-margin opportunities.

Based on this context, the focus on ultrasound, particularly the launch of Vscan Air SL, highlights a growing market.

The handheld ultrasound system offers mobility, high image quality, and AI integration, targeting applications in cardiology, vascular procedures, and even underprivileged healthcare markets.

Furthermore, GE HealthCare plays a crucial role in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's disease. Through tracers like Vizamyl, PET imaging, and MR, the company supports comprehensive care pathways for Alzheimer's patients.

Adding to that, products like StarGuide PET/CT aim to optimize imaging equipment for delivering integrated diagnostic and therapeutic pathways. The company anticipates growth in theranostics, especially in areas like prostate cancer, contributing to its diversified portfolio.

With all of this in mind, China remains a pivotal market for the company, contributing 13% to 15% of its overall revenue.

Despite recent challenges related to anticorruption initiatives in China, the company reported double-digit sales growth in the third quarter.

The ongoing commitment to growth in China includes joint ventures, local partnerships, and a focus on addressing the country's healthcare priorities, which should allow GEHC to avoid cyclical headwinds in that nation.

All things considered, I believe that GEHC continues to develop according to my expectations. It has strong growth potential, current results are promising, and secular developments favor its well-diversified product portfolio.

It also has a healthy balance sheet with a 2024E net leverage ratio of 1.1x EBITDA and an investment-grade credit rating of BBB.

Hence, I continue to give the GEHC ticker a Buy rating and expect it to outperform the healthcare ETF over the next few years.

Takeaway

GE HealthCare appears poised for significant growth, potentially being undervalued by up to 50%.

The third quarter of 2023 showed robust financial results, with a 6% organic revenue growth and a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x, indicating improving demand.

Despite facing challenges, segments like Imaging, Ultrasound, and Patient Care Solutions demonstrated resilience and growth.

GEHC's focus on AI applications, digital capabilities, and recurring revenue models aligns with industry trends, while its presence in China adds a strategic advantage.

With a promising outlook, strong financials, and a diversified portfolio, I maintain a Buy rating, anticipating outperformance in the healthcare sector.