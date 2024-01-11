Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
i-80 Gold: A Transformational Year On Deck

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.98K Followers

Summary

  • i-80 Gold Corp. has had a tough start to 2024 after a significant decline in 2023, but the share price performance doesn't reflect the strong progress made over the past year.
  • Meanwhile, the company has a very busy 2024 on deck that I would describe as transformational, with significant resource growth, further production growth, and a possible JV deal.
  • In this update, we'll dig into recent drill results, the 2024 outlook, and whether the stock is worthy of investment.

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.98K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough You can access more in-depth research, my current portfolios, my top-12 miner rankings, GDX buy/sell signals, new positions I am entering/exiting, plus proprietary sentiment indicators updated weekly for gold miners in my newsletter below. Subscription Links - Monthly: https://buy.stripe.com/dR6bIRazxdaj2bu01c - Annual: https://buy.stripe.com/4gw28h0YXeen7vObJP Portfolio Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/jECMiNv - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAUX, IAU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

t
tman1
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (2.65K)
thanks Taylor. top notch work as always.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 5:05 PM
Comments (17.15K)
Hi Tman,

Thank you & thanks for reading!
l
likewyatt
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (54)
@Taylor Dart Just curious why someone hasn't stepped in already and bought iaux for the assets at such a discounted rate?
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 4:58 PM
Comments (13.75K)
@likewyatt the space now is littered with 'why's like K-92, Argonaut, Victoria, many more..in a way it is good there is not merger mania in gold/silver mining because that can be a sign of the top of the cycles.

nice to have M&A in a back pocket but always best to own on the merits I have found. I lucked into 6 mining mergers in the last 4yrs but all names I wanted to own anyway.

Maybe the JV turns into a buyout?? who knows. Gift now in $IAUX as Taylor explains and I agree. B🎉
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 5:11 PM
Comments (17.15K)
Hi Wyatt,

Most M&A happens at highs and not counter-cyclically in this sector, but that's in an investors' best interest as you don't want hostile takeovers or take-unders at the lows like we saw with Marathon. Lots of undervalued names don't get bought out though, but the key is that that company can stand alone on its own two feet so you don't need M&A for a re-rating.

Many juniors will never be able to develop as capex too high so their only hope is M&A. IAUX in a unique position where it was modest capex to build a 400,000 ounce producer, it may have a partner to share that capex with, and it's in the best jurisdiction with jurisdiction becoming even more important. I have no interest in the stock getting an offer at these levels since it would be sold at a fraction of where I think it can ultimately trade which is above US$5.50 long-term. But the liquidation value of the portfolio today far exceeds its capitalization so one can take comfort in that from a downside risk standpoint.
Inflexion profile picture
Inflexion
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (944)
Perfect timing for your the articleTD.. Bought 10000 shares today at $1.43
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 5:12 PM
Comments (17.15K)
Hi Inflexion,

Thanks! Good luck with your position!
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 4:50 PM
Comments (13.75K)
Thanx for the great update, as usual. $IAUX long as well, have been trading around a core on its volatility so my basis is sub 1.31US now. The JV announcement if any currently pending review of drilling should provide more clarity near term but the long term position is bright! Bea🐈🐈
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (17.15K)
Hi Bea,

Thank you & thanks for reading - good luck with your positions!
