Vale: Bet On Rising Iron Ore Demand While Being Paid To Wait

Jan. 11, 2024 4:30 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE) Stock
Summary

  • Vale is the largest global iron ore producer, with 80% of its revenue coming from iron ore and the remaining 20% from energy transition materials.
  • It is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for iron ore, especially in China, and has expanded into copper and nickel mining.
  • The company has strong financials, with low production costs and a solid balance sheet, and offers attractive dividends and share buybacks to shareholders.
  • Vale is the cheapest by a wide margin compared to its direct competitors, BHP and RIO. Vale's present EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA trade at low multiples compared to its ten-year figures.
  • Vale has been part of my portfolio over the last two years, and I plan to hold it for longer. I give Vale a buy rating.

Reclaimer on iron ore mine site

CUHRIG

Introduction

Last week was dedicated to shipping. Now it's time to turn to the shippers, the cargo owners who charter the vessels. Iron ore is one of the commodities that come to mind when we talk about shipping, and the company synonymous

I am a voracious reader and self-thought investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VALE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

mhoesel1
Today, 5:19 PM
Thank you for the information. I entered the VALE space mid-2023 based upon another SA article with an initial investment that I look to continue to add to on the dips. I own some BHP and RIO and was looking to add some more exposure to the mining segment. This fills my need and has a nice divi while the stock continues to rise...holding LT.
