In case you didn't know, PDD Holdings Inc. or Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is now China's most valuable e-commerce company with a market cap of nearly $200B. PDD has surged ahead of Alibaba's (BABA) market cap of $181B. It is also way ahead of JD's (JD) $40B market cap. Therefore, to say that Pinduoduo is still a pretender to China's e-commerce throne, I believe these investors are missing the whole point.

Why? While the usual Chinese stock leaders like BABA, JD, or even Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) had another year to forget in 2023, PDD delivered a 1Y total return of almost 60%. As a result, it isn't entirely accurate to say that Chinese stocks didn't do well, as PDD outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly. Investors still concerned whether Pinduoduo's subsidy-driven strategy can sustain its competitive moat should investigate its relative outperformance further.

PDD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha's Quant assigns PDD a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade relative to its peers. Morningstar rates PDD with a "narrow moat," corroborating its sustainable competitive advantages. Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo to post a free cash flow or FCF margin of 34.7% in FY23. As a result, Pinduoduo's push into the global e-commerce markets (mainly through Temu) is predicated on a sustainable profitability base. In other words, Pinduoduo has what it takes to invest aggressively as it attempts to replicate the success of its domestic e-commerce market share grab.

Pinduoduo's domestic strategy has been so successful that even Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma urged in the company's internal memo to "correct our course." JD's founder, Richard Liu, lamented the company's "huge and bloated organization," taking the "blame for not adequately implementing low-price strategies." Observant investors should know that JD is well regarded for its low-margin approach, predicated on the scale of its massive infrastructure logistics and fulfillment network. However, Pinduoduo has taken its low-cost approach to such success that its previously larger peers have fallen by the wayside.

Morningstar regarded Pinduoduo's narrow economic moat to be based on its network effect's success and social commerce superiority. Pinduoduo has managed to scale effectively, leveraging its direct connection with manufacturers to undercut its competitors and deliver value. Over time, it has attracted more customers, merchants, and manufacturers to its network, further amplifying the network effect moat. In addition, the "fun" themes embedded in its social commerce moat bolstered "group buying and community engagement" through WeChat. As a result, sellers established more robust relationships with group buyers, allowing them to benefit from discounts.

Management emphasized in its third-quarter earnings conference that the company is focused on expanding its strategy to the global arena. Pinduoduo underscored its cross-border services spanning "over 40 countries." However, it also stressed that these developments are nascent, but they are prepared for "a year of recovery and also a year of heightened competition." In other words, I gleaned that Pinduoduo is determined to carve out its market share as it takes on Amazon (AMZN), Dollar General (DG), Shein, Alibaba, and TikTok (BDNCE) in the global arena.

Investors should note that Temu isn't expected to turn profitable until 2028. However, it's expected to be a key topline growth driver to sustain Pinduoduo's growth, with a "5Y revenue CAGR of 55%." In other words, investors would need Pinduoduo to deliver on its global expansion strategy as its corporate revenue growth average is projected to normalize through the next few years. According to the revised consensus estimates, Pinduoduo is expected to deliver an overall revenue CAGR of 31% through FY25. Therefore, unanticipated stumbles in its global expansion strategy could hinder a further revaluation of PDD, given its current valuation premium.

PDD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, PDD is assigned a "D" valuation grade, corroborating my assessment. However, I didn't assess any sell signal suggesting investors should consider taking profits or cutting significant exposure from their holdings.

Despite that, caution is still merited, as PDD seems to be in a distribution phase, as it re-tested but remained below its April 2021 level. It's still susceptible to intense selloffs, such as the pullback that led to its May 2023 low (PDD fell nearly 45%).

As a result, I urge investors to give PDD time to consolidate to improve their risk/reward. A steep selloff could enhance the entry levels significantly, resulting in potentially significant market outperformance.

Rating: Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.