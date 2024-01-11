Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LifeMD: A GLP-1 Play With A Kicker

Jeremy Blum
Summary

  • LifeMD expects a 38% increase in revenues for 2024, driven by its new telehealth operation for GLP-1 obesity drugs.
  • Despite this, the stock is down significantly due to concerns over Eli Lilly direct marketing its GLP-1 obesity drugs. These fears are overblown.
  • LifeMD's other operations are growing quickly and it is close to achieving breakeven earnings.
  • The WorkSimpli SaaS segment is probably worth the full market cap by itself.
Shoot for burning fat

SerrNovik/iStock via Getty Images

GLP-1 obesity drugs are a new category expected to have a massive total addressable market. Instead of buying one of many expected manufacturers who will battle it out, why not buy a company that sells them all? LifeMD (NASDAQ:

Jeremy Blum
Tipranks.com shows stock returns from my articles have averaged over 32% over a one year period. I was the Credit Manager for a mid-sized publicly traded bank and retired early in 2013. Despite never working in the industry, I took and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. I usually only write about stocks that are my best ideas and I have a position in. I traditionally have invested in and written about small and micro cap deep value stocks. As an investor you can get an edge in researching and talking to management of small and micro cap companies that have little or no analyst coverage. About 50-75% of my portfolio are deep value stocks, primarily microcaps. That is historically where I have had the best returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LFMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

luckydiet profile picture
luckydiet
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (529)
Nice article. Some new angels that once again confirm the huge possibilities. Am fully invested but consider to make an exception for LFMD. Give it a few years and look back to discover that this should have been a now brainer in 2024.
