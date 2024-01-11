Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer Preferred: This One Goes To 11

CashFlow Hunter
Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP issued a new 8% junior subordinated paper, trading up 2 points and yielding 7.71%.
  • Energy Transfer 9.25% preferred shares still have an upside, potentially trading at a premium due to the lack of call feature.
  • Risks include potential profit-taking, poor performance in the energy sector, and the possibility of Energy Transfer attempting to call the paper.
This goes to eleven

GrahamMoore999

New Issue Update:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) issued a new 8% junior subordinated paper yesterday (January 10th). The paper is pari passu with the old CEQP 9.25% preferred that has become ET 9.25%, Energy Transfer LP 9.250% FXD PFD I (

CashFlow Hunter
Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

Comments (9)

CashFlow Hunter
Article Update Today, 6:07 PM
Kudos to anyone who gets the movie reference in the title.
Cstel
Today, 6:41 PM
Also @CashFlow Hunter, what’s ur recommendation for the C, D and E Preferreds now that it appears they will be called soon. Sell now at premium or wait it out and collect any remaining payments…thank u!
CashFlow Hunter
Today, 6:48 PM
@Cstel I own some of the 7.6's. I'm holding them unless they trade to a really low yield to call. Not there yet.
Cstel
Today, 6:38 PM
What is par for Et.Pr.i?
robkrow
Today, 6:15 PM
Helpful insights. Thanks.
gastro4
Today, 6:06 PM
Thanks for update.
spend my cash
Today, 5:46 PM
Thank you for sharing. I owned Crestwood, and added to it. I don't remember if this produces qualified income? Would you know?
CashFlow Hunter
Today, 6:06 PM
@spend my cash I'm not sure since the conversion.
