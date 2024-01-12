Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Air Products and Chemicals: One Of My Favorite Holdings Is A Buy

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.96K Followers

Summary

  • I love buying world-class businesses when they are out of favor.
  • Air Products and Chemicals’ lower cost of sales helped to offset lower sales in its fiscal fourth quarter.
  • The company earns an A credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of APD could be priced 3% below fair value.
  • The company could meaningfully outperform the S&P 500 over the coming 10 years in my view.

Air Products truck

An Air Products & Chemicals truck driving on an interstate.

Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In dividend investing, the formula for total return is quite simple: Dividends plus earnings growth plus valuation multiple expansion or minus valuation multiple contraction = total returns.

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.96K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

S
StevieCool
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (1.71K)
Stock is okay. But dividend is way to small and PE (FWD)
20.42 is much to high!
G
German-Investor
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (1.76K)
@StevieCool 2.6% yield + 12% earnings growth seems like a good deal. PE ratio much too high based on what? In the last 10 years the PE ratio of the company was 25 so seems like a great deal at the moment. This company is always "expensive" but hugely succesful.
S
StevieCool
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (1.71K)
@German-Investor Say it's okay. But I personally only buy shares with a P/E ratio of up to 15. Anything more is simply too expensive for me. I'd rather wait or buy another one.
G
German-Investor
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (1.76K)
@StevieCool than you can't buy a few of the highest quality companies with higher growth. That is a completly other strategy. No SBUX, V, MSFT, GOOG, UNH etc. wouldn't miss to invest in these companies.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.