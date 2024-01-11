Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Determine The Fair Value Of Your Bank Stocks

Jan. 11, 2024 6:18 PM ETBAC, OZK3 Comments
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.89K Followers

Summary

  • I sell a stock for one of three reasons: busted investment thesis, accounting irregularities, or the stock exceeds my Fair Value Estimate.
  • A Fair Value Estimate is the price at which an investor is indifferent to owning a stock.
  • There are several good valuation metrics that may be used to determine FVEs for bank stocks.
  • This article highlights three specific FVEs metrics I use. I trust you will find these useful.
Loading New Year 2024 on Blackboard Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I believe buying a stock requires considerable due diligence including understanding business fundamentals, management effectiveness, the corporate narrative, and future expectations.

However, nearly exclusively, my criterion for selling a stock rest upon just one of three simple reasons:

  • the

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.89K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OZK, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

A
ArtCar
Today, 6:46 PM
Comments (341)
Thanks for the article. Long BAC, C, and USB since 22.
jculley profile picture
jculley
Today, 6:23 PM
Comments (2.01K)
Now I'm curious as to where $C shakes out.
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
Today, 6:37 PM
Comments (19.95K)
@jculley You can run the numbers easily. The process and formulas are all laid out.

I'll offer data points on one valuation metric:

Current stock price ~$52. Since 2018, the trimmed average P/E is just 8.1x. The EPS growth rate was only 4 percent. The current P/E is 10x.

However, going forward the EPS growth rate is over 20 percent a year. A modest 13x P/E on next year's EPS would indicate a $72 FVE.

Recommend running the other two metrics and see if they align or diverge with the price-and-earnings exercise.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
OZK--
Bank OZK
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.