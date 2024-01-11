Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lower Rates Could Be Reigniting Inflation

Summary

  • Headline inflation rose by 0.3% in December, with core inflation also rising by 0.3%.
  • Core inflation year over year decreased by 0.1% to 3.9%, while headline inflation increased to 3.3%.
  • Lower interest rates may be fueling inflation, and the Fed's rate projections for 2024 should be questioned.
Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for December. The report showed that overall inflation rose by 0.3% in the month of December. If you strip out the volatile food and energy components, core inflation also rose by 0.3%. On

R
Robert Rio
Yesterday, 8:01 PM
What lower rates?
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Yesterday, 8:14 PM
@Robert Rio The drop in Treasuries over November and December.
gbfraser profile picture
gbfraser
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Another thought provoking and worthwhile article! Although only time will tell, I think you are on to something! Any thoughts on what specific investments (e.g., short IEF or short TLT or ???) would most benefit from this scenario?
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Yesterday, 8:17 PM
@gbfraser I would be comfortable shorting IEF if the 10 year hits below 3.8%.
