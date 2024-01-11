Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oakmark Global Fund: Fourth Calendar Quarter 2023 Commentary

Jan. 11, 2024 8:25 PM ETCOF, KKR, RYAAY, RYAOF, BAYRY, CHTR, JBPCF, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, STJPF, CNHI, A, KR, RHHBY, ORCL, SDZNY, NVS, VLTO, DHR, HPE, WMT, ACI, OAKMX, OANMX, OAYMX, OAZMX
Harris Oakmark profile picture
Harris Oakmark
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • We are value investors. In constructing portfolios for our clients, we seek out companies that we believe are trading in the market at significant discounts to their underlying value. These businesses must offer significant profit potential and be run by managers who think and act as owners.
  • We believe in the importance of intensive, fundamental research. Our research process is based on a disciplined quantitative and qualitative screening process.
  • The Oakmark Global Fund generated a 7.56% return in the fourth quarter, compared to a 11.42% return for the MSCI World Index.
  • The most significant individual stock contributors for the quarter were Capital One Financial (U.S.), KKR (U.S.) and Ryanair Holdings (Ireland).

Close Up Photo Of Woman Hands Typing Business Report On A Laptop Keyboard In The Cafe

miniseries

It would be remiss of us to not thank Clyde McGregor for his tremendous contribution to our clients and in turn the firm. Clyde would be the first to point out this was a team effort and the last

This article was written by

Harris Oakmark profile picture
Harris Oakmark
1.31K Followers
Harris Associates L.P. was founded in 1976 by dedicated investment professionals who believed that delivering successful investment results for clients requires a consistent investment philosophy, a commitment to superior investment research and a high level of customer service. Our roster of clients has grown over the years, but these basic beliefs remain unchanged. We are value investors who believe that, over time, the price of a stock will rise to reflect the value of the underlying company. In constructing portfolios for our clients, we seek out companies that we believe are trading in the market at significant discounts to their underlying value. These businesses must offer significant profit potential and be run by managers who think and act as owners. We frame the investment process as owing a piece of a business for the long term. We believe in the importance of intensive, fundamental research. Our research process is based on a disciplined quantitative and qualitative screening process. We are independent thinkers who do not look to Wall Street for answers. Our experienced analysts are generalists who evaluate each company on the basis of its fundamental characteristics.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COF--
Capital One Financial Corporation
KKR--
KKR & Co. Inc.
RYAAY--
Ryanair Holdings plc
RYAOF--
Ryanair Holdings plc
BAYRY--
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.