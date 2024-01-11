Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Equity ETFs Suffer First Weekly Redemption In 15 Weeks - Conventional Equity Funds Witness Their Hundredth Week Of Net Redemptions

Jan. 11, 2024 10:40 PM ETIVV, QQQ, SPY, IWM, LQD, TLT, JNK, TBIL, XBIL, PZA, MUB
Tom Roseen
Tom Roseen
Summary

  • Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in three, redeeming a net $2.1 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund flows week.
  • Equity ETFs witnessed net outflows for the first week in 15, handing back a little less than $3.5 billion for the most recent fund flows week.
  • For the third consecutive week, taxable fixed income ETFs experienced net inflows, taking in $4.7 billion this week.

By Tom Roseen

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in three, redeeming a net $2.1 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund flows week ended Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Tom Roseen
Tom Roseen
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

