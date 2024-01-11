Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VinFast's Warm Reception In Contrast To Cold Shoulder Chinese EV Makers Are Getting

Jan. 11, 2024 11:42 PM ETVinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock
Summary

  • VinFast, a Vietnamese company, is well-positioned to take advantage of the current geopolitical situation and access both Western and Chinese markets.
  • It will take time to determine if VinFast can be profitable. Its North Carolina plant will start producing cars in 2025, which we will find out shortly after.
  • VinFast's net loss is higher than its total revenues, but it may see a narrowing of losses in the second half of next year.
  • I am currently treating my investment in VinFast stock as a high-risk, high-potential reward bet, which is why my current position is less than 1% of my stock portfolio.  I might buy a bit more, but I want to cap its weight at 2%.

Investment thesis: As the world is on the path of dividing itself into two opposite, increasingly mutually antagonistic economic & geopolitical camps, those non-aligned factions still left in the middle can temporarily benefit from freely accessing both markets. Vietnam is one such

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFS, RIVN, F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

