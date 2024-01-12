Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TECB: More Evenly Diversified At The Cost Of Lower Performance

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
126 Followers

Summary

  • iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF warrants a hold rating due to mixed factors impacting the fund's performance looking forward.
  • TECB has a more evenly diversified approach compared to other technology ETFs, including weight in non-IT sectors, but has seen lower historical performance compared to XLK, VGT, and QQQ.
  • The Fund has a higher expense ratio, lower dividend yield, and negative dividend growth compared to other big tech ETFs examined in this article.

Abstract image of businessman walking in VR environment

gremlin

Investment Thesis

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) warrants a hold rating due to multiple mixed factors for the fund. While it is a technology fund that is more evenly diversified than many other technology ETFs, its balanced approach

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
126 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TECB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TECB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TECB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.