Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is a company that specializes in food distribution in the US. PFGC's historical financials have shown strong revenue growth as well as margin expansion. In addition, it managed to reduce its debt over the years, and I expect this to bolster its future margins. Looking ahead, the strong growth in the food-away-from-home market is expected to position PFGC well and strengthen its growth outlook. In addition, the boom in the micro-market will also support PFGC's Vistar segment, contributing to a stronger growth outlook. With double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for PFGC.

Historical Financial Analysis

PFGC operates through three business segments: Performance Food Service, Vistar, and Convenience. Performance Food Services is one of the top distributors in the US. It is the top distributor of ingredients and other related goods for family and casual dining and for independent pizza restaurants. Its convenience segment, Core Mark, is a leading distributor of food for convenience stores in North America. Below are the net sales by segment as of 1Q24. Vistar is a top distributor of candy, beverages, and snacks for the vending business.

Over the last four years, it has shown strong revenue growth, growing at double-digit rates annually. 2022's high growth can be attributed to its acquisition of Core Mark in September 2021 and better pricing driven by inflation. Even though 2022 created a tough comparison year, 2023 still managed to grow ~13.05%, and this speaks volumes regarding the strength of its business.

In terms of profitability, it managed to expand them. Its gross profit margin over the years has been quite stable. However, its operating income margin and net income margin managed to turn positive and expand annually. In 2019, its operating income margin and net income margin were -0.19% and -0.48%, respectively. By 2023, it had expanded to 1.44% and 0.74%, respectively.

Moving onto its balance sheet, it is clear that PFGC has been actively deleveraging. In 2020, the debt-to-equity [D/E] ratio was ~1.5x. By 2023, it had drastically reduced to ~1.26x. With falling debt levels and the central bank's interest rates stabilizing due to cooling inflation, I anticipate that there will be improvements to its future interest expense, which will bolster its thin margins.

Expanding Food-Away-From-Home

PFGC is favorably situated in the expanding food-away-from-home market. The term "food-away-from-home" means food produced and consumed at a restaurant, vendor, or commercial establishment as long as it is not prepared at home. Expenditure on food-away-home spending has been growing faster than food-at-home spending. In 2022, food-away-from-home accounts for 56% of total food spending. Food-away-from-home has increased by 15%, from $1.16 trillion to $1.34 trillion year-on-year.

Going for weekly grocery shopping and preparing food at home can be time-intensive, and those who are not willing to commit time and effort would result in eating out, buying convenience meals, or taking out. To add on, dominance of delivery and takeout orders came about right after the entrance of food delivery services such as DoorDash (DASH). It is expected that this trend for ultimate convenience will continue from 2023 onward. Restaurant owners have experienced a rise in inflation-adjusted sales in the past few months as many are willing to splurge on dining experiences. Sales moved higher, increasing by 4.7% in the past nine months. We can expect PFGC to continue benefiting from the resilient, growing demand for food service.

Vistar has evolved from primarily serving in the vending machine industry to offering a variety of unique products across multiple channels. New product offerings include healthy alternatives to food and non-food products. With this expansion in product offerings, this allows for greater opportunities in channel distributions. Management has stated that the micro-market sector has been expanding considerably. A micro-market is an unattended retail space where food and drinks can be sold. The boom in unattended retail innovation has brought significant growth to the vending industry, and this is a huge opportunity for Vistars to capitalize on this trend.

In 2023, the convenience sector reported higher sales and is bullish about the sales trend based on the results of a survey by NACS. 2 out of 3 retailers report sales are higher year-over-year. The US convenience store count increased by 1.5% year-over-year. In addition, food services are moving towards the most lucrative in-store category. This will support PFGC's convenience sector, Core Mark, to find greater opportunities with the expanding convenience store industry and expand into new geographic areas, serving a large network.

Valuation

Author's Valuation

In terms of market size, PFGC is similarly sized in comparison to its competitors. It has a market capitalization of ~$10.9 billion, representing 0.95x of its competitors' median. Despite being the same size, it underperforms its competitors slightly in terms of its forward revenue growth outlook. It has a forward revenue growth rate of 6.82%, while its competitors' median is 8.23%. Its net profit margin TTM and gross profit margin TTM are also lower as compared to competitors' median. The net profit margin TTM is 0.62x, while its gross profit TTM is 0.64x compared to its competitors' median.

With its weaker revenue growth and profitability margins, it is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 15.97x, below competitors' median P/E ratio of 17.66x. However, if we were to compare PFGC P/E with its 5-year average of 22.79x, it is currently trading below it.

The market's estimate of PFGC revenue is ~ $59.23 billion for 2024 and ~$62.03 billion for 2025. For EPS, market estimates are $4.39 for 2024 and $5.15 for 2025. Given the growth catalysts and strong market trends I have discussed above, it supports this market outlook.

With its current P/E ratio of 15.97x and its 2025 EPS estimate of $5.15, my 2025 implied share price is $82.25, which represents an upside potential of 16.86%. Therefore, with its strong growth outlook and double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating.

Risk

A downside risk would be regarding the competitive nature of the food distribution market that PFGC operates in. Food distribution is a highly competitive industry with thin margins, usually in the low to mid-single digits. In this market, consumer preferences can shift rapidly, especially in times of economic downturns or uncertainties, so maintaining or growing market share can be challenging. In such a situation, its competitors might engage in aggressive pricing strategies, which will cause the already thin margin to diminish even more.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PFGC's past financial performance has shown strong year-over-year revenue growth. The exceptionally strong growth in 2022 was driven by better pricing and the acquisition of Core Mark. Apart from this, its margins are also recovering and expanding over the years. Most notable would be its net income margin, which turned positive.

In addition, PFGC is also taking active steps to reduce its debt levels. I anticipate this move, coupled with a stabilized interest rate environment, will strengthen its forward margins.

Looking ahead, the strong and expanding food-away-from-home market will provide PFGC with the tailwinds required to expand and grow. In addition, the dominance of delivery and takeout orders came right after the entrance of food delivery services, which helped to further strengthen the food-away-from-home market. Compared to its competitors, PFGC slightly underperformed them. However, even when using a discounted P/E ratio, I am still modeling double-digit upside potential. Therefore, on these notes, I am recommending a buy rating for PFGC.